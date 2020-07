Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

Please call or text when inquiring, no emails please: 917-972-9633Very spacious renovated one bedroom unitPets allowed Heat and hot water are included2nd Floor in a 4-family w/mixed use10 min to nearest N/W trainsSpacious Apartment, plenty of sunlightWalk-in closet one regular closetOn-Site SuperHardwood floors, concrete ceilingsCall or Text to view, be ready to speak about your occupation and incomeDmitry @ 917-972-9644Marina @917-972-9633