All apartments in Queens
Find more places like 162-46 95TH ST..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Queens, NY
/
162-46 95TH ST.
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:19 AM

162-46 95TH ST.

162-46 95th Street · (917) 215-0848
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Queens
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

162-46 95th Street, Queens, NY 11414
Howard Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautiful all brand new 2 bedroom/2 bathroom apartment. Amazing home whit hardwood floors, stainless steel kitchen appliances, windowed kitchen and bathroom, large living room including dining area for entertainment. The bedrooms are large, and the king size master bedroom offers en-suit bathroom and large balcony which is overlooking the bay offering great water views. Everything is brand new. Utilities included. Please see the pictures and call for appointment. washer and dryer in the basement. highrise7850

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 162-46 95TH ST. have any available units?
162-46 95TH ST. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queens, NY.
What amenities does 162-46 95TH ST. have?
Some of 162-46 95TH ST.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 162-46 95TH ST. currently offering any rent specials?
162-46 95TH ST. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 162-46 95TH ST. pet-friendly?
No, 162-46 95TH ST. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 162-46 95TH ST. offer parking?
No, 162-46 95TH ST. does not offer parking.
Does 162-46 95TH ST. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 162-46 95TH ST. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 162-46 95TH ST. have a pool?
No, 162-46 95TH ST. does not have a pool.
Does 162-46 95TH ST. have accessible units?
No, 162-46 95TH ST. does not have accessible units.
Does 162-46 95TH ST. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 162-46 95TH ST. has units with dishwashers.
Does 162-46 95TH ST. have units with air conditioning?
No, 162-46 95TH ST. does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 162-46 95TH ST.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Common Putnam
60-47 68th Avenue
Queens, NY 11385
Avalon Riverview
4-75 48th Avenue
Queens, NY 11101
The Maximilian
5-11 47th Ave
Queens, NY 11101
Watermark LIC
27-19 44th Dr
Queens, NY 11101
The Alexander at Rego Center
61 Junction Boulevard
Queens, NY 11374
Wavecrest Gardens
20-10 Seagirt Blvd
Queens, NY 11691
Queenswood Apartments
54-39 100th St
Queens, NY 11368

Similar Pages

Queens 1 BedroomsQueens 2 Bedrooms
Queens Apartments with Hardwood FloorsQueens Apartments with Parking
Queens Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJStaten Island, NY
New Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Long Island CityCorona
Far RockawayRidgewood
Rego Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Vaughn College of Aeronautics and TechnologyCUNY LaGuardia Community College
LIU BrooklynNew Jersey Institute of Technology
CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity