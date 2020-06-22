153-15 121st Avenue

Amenities

Virtual tour optionThis unit can be rented 1 month-6 month for more information give me a call to discuss3 bedroom and 2 bathroom 2 family on top floor, Chef style open kitchen, with lots of counter space.Upstairs Furnished 3 Bedroom/2 Bathroom in Queens, NY. JFK Airport about 4 miles. About 9 miles from LGA. About 25 minutes to Penn Station/Times Square/Madison Square Gardens by LIRR Train. About 40min-1hr to Manhattan by car (depending on traffic). Highlights for the Area: Local Supermarket walking distance, Roy Wilkins Park, laundromat, & restaurants. Not far: Resort World Casino/Aqueduct Racetrack about 4 miles, Belmont Park(Racetrack)& St. John's University about 5 miles, VA Hospital. Walk half a block and visit Baisley Pond Park (Bicycle & Running Trail, Fishing & Watching local wild life, Playground for Children). 0.3 Miles from Cleaners and 0.9 Miles from LaundromatThe spaceRecently Renovated, Upstairs Furnished Apartment has 3 Bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, (Master Bedroom has its own en suite) Unit has dishes, silverware, pots and pans. Perfect for families or in town for business.Other things to notePlease map out your transportation before arriving to and from the airport (JFK closest airport) and to and from the apartment to your destinations. The Unit is located on 121st Avenue off of Sutphin Blvd Between 153rd Street and 155th Street. Refer to the map on the Listing page for exact location.Regular cabs run on Sutphin Blvd (1 min walk up the street) taking passengers to Jamaica Station $2 Fare/ 9 mins (Lincoln Town Cars). Where you can take either the LIRR or the E or F trains.----------------------------------------------JFK Airport to the ApartmentJohn F Kennedy Airport (JFK) is about 5-10 mins by car (depends on traffic).LaGuardia Airport (LGA) is about 17-20 mins by car (depends on traffic). Taking MTA (bus/train) from LGA Airport will take about 45 mins-1 1/2 hour travel time.3 way to get to:Times Square/Penn Station1.Approx Travel Time: 25 minutes to Penn StationDirection: LIRR, Jamaica Station LIRR (2 mins walk/0.2miles) Peak Take the Penn Station bound LIRR Train to Jamaica Station /Off-Peak. Walk to 42nd Street Times Square (6 minutes walk, 0.6 miles)LIRR, Jamaica StationOff Peak Fares: $7.75Weekdays Between 10:01am - 3:59pm and 8:01pm - 5:59amPeak Fares: $10.75Weekdays Between 6am - 10amand 4pm and 8pmOff Peak 10 trips pass: $66Weekly pass: $75Cityticket weekends only: $4:50Saturday and SundayTimes Square/Penn Station2.Approx Travel Time: 50mins - 1 hourBus to TrainTotal Fare Metrocard: $2.75 with free transfer.Total Fare Coins: $5.50Direction: Bus to Train Q6 bus (3 mins walk/0.2miles) 5 stops (about 8 mins) to Archer Avenue/Parsons Boulevard Take E train to World Trade Center(450ft walk) Get off at 42nd Street Port Authority (3 mins walk/0.2miles)Times Square----------------------------------------------Times Square/Penn Station3.Approx Travel Time: 30 mins - 1 hour (depends on traffic)By carCost: Can be with and without tolls. NYLS112723