Last updated June 2 2020 at 8:20 PM

153-15 121st Avenue

153-15 121st Avenue · (917) 731-0198
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

153-15 121st Avenue, Queens, NY 11434
South Jamaica

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
playground
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
Virtual tour optionThis unit can be rented 1 month-6 month for more information give me a call to discuss3 bedroom and 2 bathroom 2 family on top floor, Chef style open kitchen, with lots of counter space.Upstairs Furnished 3 Bedroom/2 Bathroom in Queens, NY. JFK Airport about 4 miles. About 9 miles from LGA. About 25 minutes to Penn Station/Times Square/Madison Square Gardens by LIRR Train. About 40min-1hr to Manhattan by car (depending on traffic). Highlights for the Area: Local Supermarket walking distance, Roy Wilkins Park, laundromat, & restaurants. Not far: Resort World Casino/Aqueduct Racetrack about 4 miles, Belmont Park(Racetrack)& St. John's University about 5 miles, VA Hospital. Walk half a block and visit Baisley Pond Park (Bicycle & Running Trail, Fishing & Watching local wild life, Playground for Children). 0.3 Miles from Cleaners and 0.9 Miles from LaundromatThe spaceRecently Renovated, Upstairs Furnished Apartment has 3 Bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, (Master Bedroom has its own en suite) Unit has dishes, silverware, pots and pans. Perfect for families or in town for business.Other things to notePlease map out your transportation before arriving to and from the airport (JFK closest airport) and to and from the apartment to your destinations. The Unit is located on 121st Avenue off of Sutphin Blvd Between 153rd Street and 155th Street. Refer to the map on the Listing page for exact location.Regular cabs run on Sutphin Blvd (1 min walk up the street) taking passengers to Jamaica Station $2 Fare/ 9 mins (Lincoln Town Cars). Where you can take either the LIRR or the E or F trains.----------------------------------------------JFK Airport to the ApartmentJohn F Kennedy Airport (JFK) is about 5-10 mins by car (depends on traffic).LaGuardia Airport (LGA) is about 17-20 mins by car (depends on traffic). Taking MTA (bus/train) from LGA Airport will take about 45 mins-1 1/2 hour travel time.3 way to get to:Times Square/Penn Station1.Approx Travel Time: 25 minutes to Penn StationDirection: LIRR, Jamaica Station LIRR (2 mins walk/0.2miles) Peak Take the Penn Station bound LIRR Train to Jamaica Station /Off-Peak. Walk to 42nd Street Times Square (6 minutes walk, 0.6 miles)LIRR, Jamaica StationOff Peak Fares: $7.75Weekdays Between 10:01am - 3:59pm and 8:01pm - 5:59amPeak Fares: $10.75Weekdays Between 6am - 10amand 4pm and 8pmOff Peak 10 trips pass: $66Weekly pass: $75Cityticket weekends only: $4:50Saturday and SundayTimes Square/Penn Station2.Approx Travel Time: 50mins - 1 hourBus to TrainTotal Fare Metrocard: $2.75 with free transfer.Total Fare Coins: $5.50Direction: Bus to Train Q6 bus (3 mins walk/0.2miles) 5 stops (about 8 mins) to Archer Avenue/Parsons Boulevard Take E train to World Trade Center(450ft walk) Get off at 42nd Street Port Authority (3 mins walk/0.2miles)Times Square----------------------------------------------Times Square/Penn Station3.Approx Travel Time: 30 mins - 1 hour (depends on traffic)By carCost: Can be with and without tolls. NYLS112723

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 153-15 121st Avenue have any available units?
153-15 121st Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queens, NY.
What amenities does 153-15 121st Avenue have?
Some of 153-15 121st Avenue's amenities include recently renovated, stainless steel, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 153-15 121st Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
153-15 121st Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 153-15 121st Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 153-15 121st Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 153-15 121st Avenue offer parking?
No, 153-15 121st Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 153-15 121st Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 153-15 121st Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 153-15 121st Avenue have a pool?
No, 153-15 121st Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 153-15 121st Avenue have accessible units?
No, 153-15 121st Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 153-15 121st Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 153-15 121st Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 153-15 121st Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 153-15 121st Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
