Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse doorman elevator gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage internet access

This Fully renovated 3 bedroom 2 Bathroom is located at Hillcrest Condominiums. this unit has a beautiful New Wood floors, new kitchen cabinet and New appliances along with terrace access.The Terrace has a view of the Manhattan skyline.24/7 Doorman Service,Seasonal pool,fitness center,laundry rooms on every floor,indoor parking,Barbecue grills and tables for entertaining,community room,children playground,live in super WI-FI in common areas.