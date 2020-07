Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Sunny and spacious apartment in the heart of Bayside! Private entrance to the second level. Recently updated for new tenant - freshly painted, brand new stove, countertop & sink in the kitchen, and new carpeting on the balcony. Equipped with in-unit Washer & Dryer. Steps away from Shopping & Dining, Transportation. Tenant is responsible for utilities - heat, electric, gas.