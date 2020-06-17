All apartments in Queens
Last updated June 9 2020 at 10:13 AM

132-03 Sanford Avenue

132-03 Sanford Avenue · (212) 878-1812
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

132-03 Sanford Avenue, Queens, NY 11355
Flushing

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3E · Avail. now

$2,575

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
doorman
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
This is a well-maintained and very bright and spacious 2 bedrooms, 2 full bath apartment with large Balcony. This apartment is in a very convenient area in Flushing. This unit has 2 bright bedrooms, 1 great size living room, and large dining area. Including hardwood floor, Excellent kitchen with lots of cabinet space, and washer and dryer in the unit. This building have fulltime doorman, is near grocery, restaurants, shopping mall and etc. Very convenient location with Q58 close by, short distance to Subway 7 train. pets Not preferred.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 132-03 Sanford Avenue have any available units?
132-03 Sanford Avenue has a unit available for $2,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 132-03 Sanford Avenue have?
Some of 132-03 Sanford Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 132-03 Sanford Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
132-03 Sanford Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 132-03 Sanford Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 132-03 Sanford Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 132-03 Sanford Avenue offer parking?
No, 132-03 Sanford Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 132-03 Sanford Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 132-03 Sanford Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 132-03 Sanford Avenue have a pool?
No, 132-03 Sanford Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 132-03 Sanford Avenue have accessible units?
No, 132-03 Sanford Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 132-03 Sanford Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 132-03 Sanford Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 132-03 Sanford Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 132-03 Sanford Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
