132-03 Sanford Avenue

This is a well-maintained and very bright and spacious 2 bedrooms, 2 full bath apartment with large Balcony. This apartment is in a very convenient area in Flushing. This unit has 2 bright bedrooms, 1 great size living room, and large dining area. Including hardwood floor, Excellent kitchen with lots of cabinet space, and washer and dryer in the unit. This building have fulltime doorman, is near grocery, restaurants, shopping mall and etc. Very convenient location with Q58 close by, short distance to Subway 7 train. pets Not preferred.