All apartments in Queens
Find more places like 118-82 Metropolitan Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Queens, NY
/
118-82 Metropolitan Avenue
Last updated June 17 2020 at 8:20 AM

118-82 Metropolitan Avenue

118-82 Metropolitan Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Queens
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

118-82 Metropolitan Avenue, Queens, NY 11415
Kew Gardens

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
elevator
accessible
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
elevator
parking
garage
lobby
LOVE where you LIVE No Broker Fee =)
"Forest Park Condominiums" is home to a Boutique Collection of Luxury Residences; You Will Love Your Place
No Board Approval NO FEE - HUGE HUGE HUGE PRIVATE TERRACE
Sun Drenched Luxury One Bedroom W/ Huge Private Outdoor Terrace W/ Views Recessed Lighting Hi-Hats Through-Out The Apartment ***Rare Find ***
BATHROOM FIT FOR ROYALTY OVERSIZED THREE-WAY MIRROR OVERSIZED BATHROOM, TUB -- SIMPLY BLISS
The Apartment will be completely cleaned up, painted, and delivered in excellent condition WheelChair Accessible
Fully Renovated Building Close to E/F/J Trains Only Steps from Forest Park & all of its facilities
Nicely Decorated Wood-Trim Lobby & Modern Hallways
Lots of Space; come experience the difference of a quality condo.

CALL TEXT EMAIL GIBRAAN ALI 646.335.6826 ALI@OPGNY.COM
VIEW IT BEFORE IT GOES........ oxford647356

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 118-82 Metropolitan Avenue have any available units?
118-82 Metropolitan Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queens, NY.
What amenities does 118-82 Metropolitan Avenue have?
Some of 118-82 Metropolitan Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 118-82 Metropolitan Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
118-82 Metropolitan Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 118-82 Metropolitan Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 118-82 Metropolitan Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 118-82 Metropolitan Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 118-82 Metropolitan Avenue does offer parking.
Does 118-82 Metropolitan Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 118-82 Metropolitan Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 118-82 Metropolitan Avenue have a pool?
No, 118-82 Metropolitan Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 118-82 Metropolitan Avenue have accessible units?
Yes, 118-82 Metropolitan Avenue has accessible units.
Does 118-82 Metropolitan Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 118-82 Metropolitan Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 118-82 Metropolitan Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 118-82 Metropolitan Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Queenswood Apartments
54-39 100th St
Queens, NY 11368
Common Putnam
60-47 68th Avenue
Queens, NY 11385
Wavecrest Gardens
20-10 Seagirt Blvd
Queens, NY 11691
The Alexander at Rego Center
61 Junction Boulevard
Queens, NY 11374
The Maximilian
5-11 47th Ave
Queens, NY 11101
Avalon Riverview
4-75 48th Avenue
Queens, NY 11101
Watermark LIC
27-19 44th Dr
Queens, NY 11101

Similar Pages

Queens 1 BedroomsQueens 2 Bedrooms
Queens Apartments with Hardwood FloorsQueens Apartments with Parking
Queens Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJStaten Island, NY
New Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Long Island CityCorona
Far RockawayRidgewood
Rego Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Vaughn College of Aeronautics and TechnologyCUNY LaGuardia Community College
LIU BrooklynNew Jersey Institute of Technology
CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice