118-82 Metropolitan Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated elevator accessible

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities accessible elevator parking garage lobby

LOVE where you LIVE No Broker Fee =)

"Forest Park Condominiums" is home to a Boutique Collection of Luxury Residences; You Will Love Your Place

No Board Approval NO FEE - HUGE HUGE HUGE PRIVATE TERRACE

Sun Drenched Luxury One Bedroom W/ Huge Private Outdoor Terrace W/ Views Recessed Lighting Hi-Hats Through-Out The Apartment ***Rare Find ***

BATHROOM FIT FOR ROYALTY OVERSIZED THREE-WAY MIRROR OVERSIZED BATHROOM, TUB -- SIMPLY BLISS

The Apartment will be completely cleaned up, painted, and delivered in excellent condition WheelChair Accessible

Fully Renovated Building Close to E/F/J Trains Only Steps from Forest Park & all of its facilities

Nicely Decorated Wood-Trim Lobby & Modern Hallways

Lots of Space; come experience the difference of a quality condo.



CALL TEXT EMAIL GIBRAAN ALI 646.335.6826 ALI@OPGNY.COM

VIEW IT BEFORE IT GOES........ oxford647356