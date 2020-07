Amenities

Nicely sized 1-bedroom apartment that was renovated 3 years ago with stainless kitchen appliances and all new bathroom. Located on the top floor of a 4-story brick multifamily building consisting of 27 total units. Located on busy Metropolitan Avenue near many bus options. Laundromat less than 100 feet away from the building. Lots of bus options close by. Near Queens Blvd.



Please have at least 40 times the rent in total income and 650 credit scores. Email your financials and availability for fastest response.