Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

114-30 149th Street

114-30 149th Street · No Longer Available
Location

114-30 149th Street, Queens, NY 11436
South Jamaica

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
range
refrigerator
Ultra modern two bedroom apartment. Stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer, granite, hardwood floors, alarmed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 114-30 149th Street have any available units?
114-30 149th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queens, NY.
What amenities does 114-30 149th Street have?
Some of 114-30 149th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 114-30 149th Street currently offering any rent specials?
114-30 149th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 114-30 149th Street pet-friendly?
No, 114-30 149th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 114-30 149th Street offer parking?
No, 114-30 149th Street does not offer parking.
Does 114-30 149th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 114-30 149th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 114-30 149th Street have a pool?
No, 114-30 149th Street does not have a pool.
Does 114-30 149th Street have accessible units?
No, 114-30 149th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 114-30 149th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 114-30 149th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 114-30 149th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 114-30 149th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
