11-42 31st Avenue

in unit laundry hardwood floors furnished

AVAILABLE JULY 15th.



Beautiful and sunny 1Bed / 1Bath apartment in a contemporary boutique building. Enter a beautiful open space with floor-to-ceiling windows, great natural light, a very spacious living room, ample closet space and hardwood floors throughout. Spacious and modern open kitchen with Caesarstone quartz countertops, tons of storage space and a modern bathroom. This home is completed with a washer and dryer inside the apartment for your convenience.



Located in prime Astoria/ LIC surrounded by Waterfront views, Parks, Restaurants and Cafes. City Bike station, Bus stop, East River Halletts Cove Beach and Socrates Sculpture Park right down the block! Astoria Ferry Terminal just 3 blocks away. Broadway Subway station N/W 10min walking distance. COSTCO and Rainey Park 2 blocks away. Super convenient location, 2 blocks to 21st Ave shopping strip as well as Supermarket, Banks, Pharmacy and Post office. Option to rent it furnished. Big storage room available for $150.