All apartments in Queens
Find more places like 11-42 31st Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Queens, NY
/
11-42 31st Avenue
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:18 AM

11-42 31st Avenue

11-42 31st Avenue · (212) 707-8188
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Queens
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

11-42 31st Avenue, Queens, NY 11106
Astoria

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2A · Avail. now

$2,400

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
AVAILABLE JULY 15th.

Beautiful and sunny 1Bed / 1Bath apartment in a contemporary boutique building. Enter a beautiful open space with floor-to-ceiling windows, great natural light, a very spacious living room, ample closet space and hardwood floors throughout. Spacious and modern open kitchen with Caesarstone quartz countertops, tons of storage space and a modern bathroom. This home is completed with a washer and dryer inside the apartment for your convenience.

Located in prime Astoria/ LIC surrounded by Waterfront views, Parks, Restaurants and Cafes. City Bike station, Bus stop, East River Halletts Cove Beach and Socrates Sculpture Park right down the block! Astoria Ferry Terminal just 3 blocks away. Broadway Subway station N/W 10min walking distance. COSTCO and Rainey Park 2 blocks away. Super convenient location, 2 blocks to 21st Ave shopping strip as well as Supermarket, Banks, Pharmacy and Post office. Option to rent it furnished. Big storage room available for $150.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11-42 31st Avenue have any available units?
11-42 31st Avenue has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 11-42 31st Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11-42 31st Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11-42 31st Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 11-42 31st Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 11-42 31st Avenue offer parking?
No, 11-42 31st Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 11-42 31st Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11-42 31st Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11-42 31st Avenue have a pool?
No, 11-42 31st Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 11-42 31st Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11-42 31st Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11-42 31st Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 11-42 31st Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11-42 31st Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 11-42 31st Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 11-42 31st Avenue?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Wavecrest Gardens
20-10 Seagirt Blvd
Queens, NY 11691
Common Putnam
60-47 68th Avenue
Queens, NY 11385
Watermark LIC
27-19 44th Dr
Queens, NY 11101
Avalon Riverview
4-75 48th Avenue
Queens, NY 11101
Queenswood Apartments
54-39 100th St
Queens, NY 11368
The Alexander at Rego Center
61 Junction Boulevard
Queens, NY 11374
The Maximilian
5-11 47th Ave
Queens, NY 11101

Similar Pages

Queens 1 BedroomsQueens 2 Bedrooms
Queens Apartments with ParkingQueens Pet Friendly Places
Queens Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJStaten Island, NY
New Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Long Island CityCorona
Far RockawayRidgewood
Rego Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Vaughn College of Aeronautics and TechnologyCUNY LaGuardia Community College
LIU BrooklynNew Jersey Institute of Technology
CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity