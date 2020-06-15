11-02 49th Avenue

Amenities

One bed room, luxurious home at the newest condominium in LIC the L-Haus. This apartment features 9.5ft. high ceilings with open view of Queens , oak hardwood floors, and high-end finishes including stainless steel appliances, White granite counter top ,large open Chef kitchen , marble bath, and washer/dryer. Services and amenities include white glove 24 hour doorman, great out door with BBQ pit. There is also a one of the best Gym in the area 7 Train is just around the corner, you will be in the city with in 5 min !!!



The Yard - over 10,000 SF of outdoor space landscaped by Edge water Design, including a children's playground, bar and grill.



Club Room - 1,475 SF lounge with adjacent Catering Pantry



Media Room - 880 SF and seating for 18



Fitness Center - 1,700 SF fully equipped gym overlooking The Yard



Yoga Room - 575 SF private studio



2 Terraces totaling over 1,700 SF



Private Cabanas available for purchase



24 hour Attended Lobby



Package Room



Cold Storage



Bike storage



Live-in Super