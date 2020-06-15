All apartments in Queens
Last updated June 4 2020 at 3:35 AM

11-02 49th Avenue

11-02 49th Avenue · (917) 225-1445
Location

11-02 49th Avenue, Queens, NY 11101
Long Island City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit PH-1I · Avail. now

$3,100

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
doorman
gym
parking
playground
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
lobby
media room
yoga
One bed room, luxurious home at the newest condominium in LIC the L-Haus. This apartment features 9.5ft. high ceilings with open view of Queens , oak hardwood floors, and high-end finishes including stainless steel appliances, White granite counter top ,large open Chef kitchen , marble bath, and washer/dryer. Services and amenities include white glove 24 hour doorman, great out door with BBQ pit. There is also a one of the best Gym in the area 7 Train is just around the corner, you will be in the city with in 5 min !!!

Amenities
The Yard - over 10,000 SF of outdoor space landscaped by Edge water Design, including a children's playground, bar and grill.

Club Room - 1,475 SF lounge with adjacent Catering Pantry

Media Room - 880 SF and seating for 18

Fitness Center - 1,700 SF fully equipped gym overlooking The Yard

Yoga Room - 575 SF private studio

2 Terraces totaling over 1,700 SF

Private Cabanas available for purchase

24 hour Attended Lobby

Package Room

Cold Storage

Bike storage

Live-in Super

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11-02 49th Avenue have any available units?
11-02 49th Avenue has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11-02 49th Avenue have?
Some of 11-02 49th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11-02 49th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11-02 49th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11-02 49th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 11-02 49th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 11-02 49th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 11-02 49th Avenue does offer parking.
Does 11-02 49th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11-02 49th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11-02 49th Avenue have a pool?
No, 11-02 49th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 11-02 49th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11-02 49th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11-02 49th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 11-02 49th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11-02 49th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 11-02 49th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
