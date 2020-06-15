105-55 62nd Drive

Amenities

RARE FIND! Located in the heart of Forest Hills on a quiet tree-lined block. This charming co-op has northeastern exposures and is approximately 1,250 SF. This apartment is also recently renovated and features an extra large king-sized one bedroom, beautiful hardwood floors throughout, separate windowed eat-in kitchen, foyer-dining, living room, ample closets and a windowed, tiled bathroom. The elevator building is pet friendly - 15 lb weight limit and has a laundry room. Conveniently located to supermarkets and shopping. Walking distance to M/R train station at 67th Avenue and 63rd Drive, F/E at 71st Street Continental, Q38/Q88/Q23 Buses and all major highways such as the Long Island Expressway and Grand Central Parkway.