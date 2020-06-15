All apartments in Queens
Last updated November 19 2019 at 10:18 PM

105-55 62nd Drive

105-55 62nd Drive · (917) 548-6680
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

105-55 62nd Drive, Queens, NY 11375
Forest Hills

Price and availability

Report This Listing

Amenities

RARE FIND! Located in the heart of Forest Hills on a quiet tree-lined block. This charming co-op has northeastern exposures and is approximately 1,250 SF. This apartment is also recently renovated and features an extra large king-sized one bedroom, beautiful hardwood floors throughout, separate windowed eat-in kitchen, foyer-dining, living room, ample closets and a windowed, tiled bathroom. The elevator building is pet friendly - 15 lb weight limit and has a laundry room. Conveniently located to supermarkets and shopping. Walking distance to M/R train station at 67th Avenue and 63rd Drive, F/E at 71st Street Continental, Q38/Q88/Q23 Buses and all major highways such as the Long Island Expressway and Grand Central Parkway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 105-55 62nd Drive have any available units?
105-55 62nd Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queens, NY.
What amenities does 105-55 62nd Drive have?
Some of 105-55 62nd Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 105-55 62nd Drive currently offering any rent specials?
105-55 62nd Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105-55 62nd Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 105-55 62nd Drive is pet friendly.
Does 105-55 62nd Drive offer parking?
No, 105-55 62nd Drive does not offer parking.
Does 105-55 62nd Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 105-55 62nd Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 105-55 62nd Drive have a pool?
No, 105-55 62nd Drive does not have a pool.
Does 105-55 62nd Drive have accessible units?
No, 105-55 62nd Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 105-55 62nd Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 105-55 62nd Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 105-55 62nd Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 105-55 62nd Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
