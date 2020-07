Amenities

patio / balcony air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony Property Amenities

The outstanding, luxury new rental building located in East Elmhurst

Close to Flushing, Jackson Heights and Astoria which are culturally rich

regions offering some of the best cuisine, entertainment, and attractions in the area.

Blocks away to major highway,



High end appliances

Over sized windows

Juliette balcony

Queen sized bedrooms

Split units provide separate heat and AC

Modern bathroom



Another 2 units in the building::

3F: $2,550, 4F: $2,650