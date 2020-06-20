All apartments in Queens
Find more places like
101-12 67 Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Queens, NY
/
101-12 67 Drive
Last updated June 11 2020 at 12:10 AM

101-12 67 Drive

101-12 67th Drive · (718) 263-4500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Queens
See all
Rego Park
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

101-12 67th Drive, Queens, NY 11375
Rego Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful 1 bedroom, living room/ dining room, kitchen, full bath , steps to subway, shopping, public transportation. 1 Outdoor parking space available at additional cost.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 101-12 67 Drive have any available units?
101-12 67 Drive has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 101-12 67 Drive currently offering any rent specials?
101-12 67 Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101-12 67 Drive pet-friendly?
No, 101-12 67 Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 101-12 67 Drive offer parking?
Yes, 101-12 67 Drive does offer parking.
Does 101-12 67 Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 101-12 67 Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 101-12 67 Drive have a pool?
No, 101-12 67 Drive does not have a pool.
Does 101-12 67 Drive have accessible units?
No, 101-12 67 Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 101-12 67 Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 101-12 67 Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 101-12 67 Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 101-12 67 Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

The Alexander at Rego Center
61 Junction Boulevard
Queens, NY 11374
Wavecrest Gardens
20-10 Seagirt Blvd
Queens, NY 11691
Avalon Riverview
4-75 48th Avenue
Queens, NY 11101
Common Putnam
60-47 68th Avenue
Queens, NY 11385
Queenswood Apartments
54-39 100th St
Queens, NY 11368
Watermark LIC
27-19 44th Dr
Queens, NY 11101
The Maximilian
5-11 47th Ave
Queens, NY 11101

Similar Pages

Queens 1 BedroomsQueens 2 BedroomsQueens Apartments with Hardwood FloorsQueens Apartments with ParkingQueens Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJStaten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Long Island CityCoronaFar RockawayRidgewoodRego Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Vaughn College of Aeronautics and TechnologyCUNY LaGuardia Community CollegeLIU BrooklynNew Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice