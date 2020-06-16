Excellent 2 bedroom apartment in House featuring Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen, 2 Bedrooms, Bathroom. One Parking Space included with the apartment. Step away from the bus, Close to all other community amenities.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 100-42 Francis Lewis have any available units?
100-42 Francis Lewis doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queens, NY.
Is 100-42 Francis Lewis currently offering any rent specials?
100-42 Francis Lewis isn't currently offering any rent specials.