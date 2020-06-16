All apartments in Queens
Find more places like 100-42 Francis Lewis.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Queens, NY
/
100-42 Francis Lewis
Last updated September 20 2019 at 11:15 AM

100-42 Francis Lewis

100-42 Francis Lewis Boulevard · (718) 262-0205
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Queens
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

100-42 Francis Lewis Boulevard, Queens, NY 11429
Hollis

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Excellent 2 bedroom apartment in House featuring Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen, 2 Bedrooms, Bathroom. One Parking Space included with the apartment. Step away from the bus, Close to all other community amenities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100-42 Francis Lewis have any available units?
100-42 Francis Lewis doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queens, NY.
Is 100-42 Francis Lewis currently offering any rent specials?
100-42 Francis Lewis isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100-42 Francis Lewis pet-friendly?
No, 100-42 Francis Lewis is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 100-42 Francis Lewis offer parking?
Yes, 100-42 Francis Lewis does offer parking.
Does 100-42 Francis Lewis have units with washers and dryers?
No, 100-42 Francis Lewis does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 100-42 Francis Lewis have a pool?
No, 100-42 Francis Lewis does not have a pool.
Does 100-42 Francis Lewis have accessible units?
No, 100-42 Francis Lewis does not have accessible units.
Does 100-42 Francis Lewis have units with dishwashers?
No, 100-42 Francis Lewis does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 100-42 Francis Lewis have units with air conditioning?
No, 100-42 Francis Lewis does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 100-42 Francis Lewis?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Alexander at Rego Center
61 Junction Boulevard
Queens, NY 11374
Wavecrest Gardens
20-10 Seagirt Blvd
Queens, NY 11691
Queenswood Apartments
54-39 100th St
Queens, NY 11368
The Maximilian
5-11 47th Ave
Queens, NY 11101
Common Putnam
60-47 68th Avenue
Queens, NY 11385
Watermark LIC
27-19 44th Dr
Queens, NY 11101
Avalon Riverview
4-75 48th Avenue
Queens, NY 11101

Similar Pages

Queens 1 BedroomsQueens 2 Bedrooms
Queens Apartments with Hardwood FloorsQueens Apartments with Parking
Queens Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJStaten Island, NY
New Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Long Island CityCorona
Far RockawayRidgewood
Rego Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Vaughn College of Aeronautics and TechnologyCUNY LaGuardia Community College
LIU BrooklynNew Jersey Institute of Technology
CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity