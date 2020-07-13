Apartment List
164 Apartments under $1,800 for rent in New York, NY

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Harlem
637 Saint Nicholas Avenue 3c
637 Saint Nicholas Avenue, New York, NY
Studio
$1,775
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Renovated Studio Apartment 141st street - Property Id: 86229 APARTMENT: Newly Renovated studio.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Little Italy
164 Mott Street
164 Mott Street, New York, NY
Studio
$1,799
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Studio on Mott street. Great central location close to multiple train lines: B/D Train On Grand St and a Few Blocks From The F Train On Broadway.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Harlem
116 West 131st Street
116 West 131st Street, New York, NY
Studio
$1,800
HUGE PRIVATE BACKYARD!! Large and serene studio on the first floor, featuring high ceilings and an open kitchen, which overlooks a huge private backyard! The backyard is enormous - a VERY rare find.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Upper West Side
146 W 73 St
146 West 73rd Street, New York, NY
Studio
$1,795
1 Bedroom
Ask
Beautiful apartment in the heart of the upper west side. Just a couple blocks from Central Park and the 1,2,3,B, C subway lines. Don't wait, call now!

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Upper West Side
318 West 106th Street
318 West 106th Street, New York, NY
Studio
$1,466
Studio - West 106th St (West End Ave) Great deal on a rent stabilized unit!! Priced under market for the long run! Work from home on a quiet street, in a charming studio in great location.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Inwood
117 Post Avenue
117 Post Avenue, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,746
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A gorgeous renovated 1 bedroom! TRAINS: 1, A to Dyckman Street No Broker Fee NO SECURITY DEPOSIT REQUIRED.

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Upper East Side
1728 Second Avenue
1728 2nd Avenue, New York, NY
Studio
$1,800
Video appointments available just reach out to the listing agent to schedule a virtual showing.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Upper West Side
856 West End Avenue
856 West End Avenue, New York, NY
Studio
$1,500
Prime upper west sideGreat Price Studio the best deal Spacious studio in a beautiful brownstone nestled in a tree- lined block of Upper West Side. Features separate full kitchen, bath.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Harlem
423 W 146th St
423 West 146th Street, New York, NY
Studio
$1,650
This townhouse studio comes with its own additional storage space. Located on a beautiful, quiet, tree lined street. This unit features an exposed brick wall, hard wood floors and lots of sunlight. Private entrance is located on street level.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Hamilton Heights
347 Convent Avenue
347 Convent Avenue, New York, NY
Studio
$1,719
NO FEE Brand New Renovated Studio in a Beautiful Landmark Building 1 Month Free! Now Offering $500 AMEX gift card on all July move-ins + $1,000 security deposit for all qualified applicants! Contact us to: 1. Arrange Contactless Access 2.

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Washington Heights
860 Riverside Drive
860 Riverside Drive, New York, NY
Studio
$1,800
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Classic studio that just underwent a through a GUT renovation. This apartment has an all new eat in kitchen, STAINLESS APPLIANCES being installed, great closet space and renovated bath. The building has an elevator, live in super and laundry.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Hamilton Heights
25 Hamilton Terrace
25 Hamilton Terrace, New York, NY
Studio
$1,795
1 Bedroom
Ask
NO-FEE & ONE MONTH FREE on 13 months leases (or longer)Net effective rent $1675/month (Gross effective rent $1795/month)Walkthrough video is available @ https://youtu.

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Harlem
142 W 130th St
142 West 130th Street, New York, NY
Studio
$1,750
Actual Apartment Photos Location: 130th & Lenox Trains: 2/3/A/B/C/D Large space with lots of layout options! Tons of sunlight Beautiful block with brownstones Live in Super Laundry in Bldg Coming Soon Pets ok Heat & Hot water included Priced to

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Bowery
75 Allen Street
75 Allen Street, New York, NY
Studio
$1,700
Prime Lower East Side Bowery Studio on a third floor walk up. Close to all restaurants and easy access to B,D Q, and J subway lines. This Will Not Last!!

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Washington Heights
523 West 156th Street
523 West 156th Street, New York, NY
Studio
$1,650
1 Bedroom
Ask
156th and Broadway TRAINS: 1, C, A Your Apartment: -Tons of light -Stainless Steel Appliances -Granite quartz countertop -Built in microwave -Re-finished hardwood floors -Wonderful responsive super -4th floor walk up Your Neighborhood: -Washington

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Manhattanville
634 West 135th Street
634 West 135th Street, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,775
*Virtual Tour Available Upon Request!* GORGEOUS BRAND NEW One Apartment In Elevator Building! *Apartment Features* - Kitchen with Granite Counters & Stainless Steel Appliances - King-Sized Bedroom - Full Bathroom! - Beautiful Hardwood Floors

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Washington Heights
517 West 179th Street
517 West 179th Street, New York, NY
Studio
$1,600
NO FEE!!Best deal in the building! Experience townhouse living in Washington Heights in this freshly renovated south facing studio with a stainless kitchen, hardwood flooring, new bathroom and updated hallways.

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Washington Heights
648 West 158th Street
648 West 158th Street, New York, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,800
BRAND NEW RENOVATIONWASHER/DRYER IN UNITSTAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES* NO FEE!Welcome home to your NEWLY RENOVATED apartment with WASHER/DRYER! With such beautiful finishes and OPEN KITCHEN, this sunny 1-bedroom apartment in the heart of VIBRANT

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Upper West Side
263 West 70th Street
263 West 70th Street, New York, NY
Studio
$1,745
300 sqft
Lincoln Center Area Lovely Clean Studio In A pre War Town House Sep kitchen and Sep Bathroom Can show anytime NO PETS ( Owner might do Cat )

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Washington Heights
35 Hillside Ave
35 Hillside Ave, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,700
525 sqft
1Bdrm~$1700~Near parks~Quiet Street - Property Id: 129770 Hardwood floors throughout *Large windows flooded w/light *Elevator/Laundry building *Live in Super *Heat & Hot water included *Steps to A Express @ 190th Call Gerald Hierro

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Midtown East
153 East 43rd Street
153 East 43rd Street, New York, NY
Studio
$1,750
Available immediately. South facing studio apartment located on the 2nd floor of a walk up, only one flight up. Quiet straight line studio with separate kitchen & bathroom. The windowed kitchen contains a stove, oven and a mini fridge.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Washington Heights
725 West 184th Street
725 West 184th Street, New York, NY
Studio
$1,750
1 Bedroom
Ask
*** MASSIVE / Two-Level Studio - - - Separate Kitchen *** Enjoy a RENOVATED huge studio home featuring a renovated & fully equipped windowed kitchen multi-level space including a dining area and a large entry foyer gorgeous pre-war details &

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Harlem
465 Lenox Avenue - 5C
465 Malcolm X Blvd, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,345
450 sqft
STUDIO NEAR HARLEM HOSPITAL. AVAILABLE NOW

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Inwood
139 Payson Ave
139 Payson Avenue, New York, NY
Studio
$1,747
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Renovated Bright Studio Across from Inwood Park! No Fee! VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE The apartment features: - Roomy Studio. - Renovated Bathroom with modern vanity. - Oversized Medicine cabinet. - Over sized Gray slate tiles and soaking tub.

July 2020 New York Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 New York Rent Report. New York rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the New York rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

New York rents decline sharply over the past month

New York rents have declined 1.0% over the past month, and are down moderately by 1.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in New York stand at $2,115 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,519 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. New York's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the New York Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in New York over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the New York metro for which we have data, 7 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Elizabeth has the least expensive rents in the New York metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,386; additionally, the city has seen rent growth of 0.2% over the past month, the fastest in the metro.
    • Over the past year, Bayonne has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 5.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,443, while one-bedrooms go for $1,211.
    • Hoboken has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the New York metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,697; rents decreased 0.9% over the past month but were up 1.0% over the past year.

    Comparable cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to New York

    As rents have fallen moderately in New York, a few other large cities nationwide have also seen prices fall, in some cases substantially. Compared to most similar cities across the country, New York is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in New York have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.2% in Rochester and 1.2% in Buffalo.
    • New York's median two-bedroom rent of $2,519 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in New York fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide also saw decreases, including San Francisco (-2.2%), Boston (-1.6%), and Houston (-0.9%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in New York than most other large cities. For example, Buffalo has a median 2BR rent of $880, where New York is more than two-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    New York
    $2,110
    $2,520
    -1%
    -1.6%
    Newark
    $1,200
    $1,430
    -0.3%
    -0.6%
    Jersey City
    $1,590
    $1,890
    -1%
    -1.6%
    Elizabeth
    $1,160
    $1,390
    0.2%
    -1.5%
    New Rochelle
    $1,500
    $1,780
    -0.3%
    0.3%
    East Orange
    $1,310
    $1,560
    -1.2%
    -1.9%
    Bayonne
    $1,210
    $1,440
    0
    -5.7%
    White Plains
    $1,770
    $2,110
    -0.9%
    -1.3%
    Hoboken
    $2,260
    $2,700
    -0.9%
    1%
    West New York
    $1,330
    $1,590
    -0.2%
    6.7%
    Hackensack
    $1,420
    $1,690
    0
    -0.4%
    Coram
    $2,180
    $2,600
    0
    1.6%
    Port Chester
    $1,620
    $1,930
    -0.6%
    -1.8%
    Rahway
    $1,310
    $1,560
    0
    0.4%
    Englewood
    $1,500
    $1,790
    -1.2%
    -3.2%
    Ossining
    $1,850
    $2,210
    1.4%
    3.4%
    Nesconset
    $1,770
    $2,110
    1.5%
    1.2%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

