225 East 24th Street
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:12 PM

225 East 24th Street

225 East 24th Street · (347) 982-7003
Location

225 East 24th Street, New York, NY 10010
Kips Bay

Price and availability

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
elevator
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
Property Amenities
elevator
Enjoy living in this spacious, 2BR, 1 bath in elevator building. Luxury kitchen including dishwasher, microwave, stove, granite style beveled countertops. Southern exposure. Hardwood floors throughout. Abundance of closets.. No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 225 East 24th Street have any available units?
225 East 24th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 225 East 24th Street have?
Some of 225 East 24th Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 225 East 24th Street currently offering any rent specials?
225 East 24th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 225 East 24th Street pet-friendly?
No, 225 East 24th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 225 East 24th Street offer parking?
No, 225 East 24th Street does not offer parking.
Does 225 East 24th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 225 East 24th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 225 East 24th Street have a pool?
No, 225 East 24th Street does not have a pool.
Does 225 East 24th Street have accessible units?
No, 225 East 24th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 225 East 24th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 225 East 24th Street has units with dishwashers.
