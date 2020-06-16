225 East 24th Street

Enjoy living in this spacious, 2BR, 1 bath in elevator building. Luxury kitchen including dishwasher, microwave, stove, granite style beveled countertops. Southern exposure. Hardwood floors throughout. Abundance of closets.. No pets.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
