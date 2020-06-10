Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse doorman gym

A perfect location, brand new apt, large unit terrace, view!! all new appliances with washer/dryer in the unit Owner is willing to offer 1-2 year lease.



Residence 22D is a light filled, corner two bedroom residence with south and west exposures.

Miele appliance package, huge dining island and ample storage and counter space. New bathrooms, large closet space.



The Park Loggia at 15 West 61st Street is rare new development right next to the Central Park, Columbus Circle, and New York City's most celebrated experiences. The building offer a entire floor 7th floor with gym, building terrace, dinning room, lounge, and roof top that with 360 view, including the amazing central park. A building and unit that you will be happy to call home!!