15 West 61st Street
Last updated May 8 2020 at 10:07 PM

15 West 61st Street

15 W 61st St · (212) 688-1000 ext. 448
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

15 W 61st St, New York, NY 10023
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 22-D · Avail. now

$12,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
gym
doorman
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
doorman
gym
A perfect location, brand new apt, large unit terrace, view!! all new appliances with washer/dryer in the unit Owner is willing to offer 1-2 year lease.

Residence 22D is a light filled, corner two bedroom residence with south and west exposures.
Miele appliance package, huge dining island and ample storage and counter space. New bathrooms, large closet space.

The Park Loggia at 15 West 61st Street is rare new development right next to the Central Park, Columbus Circle, and New York City's most celebrated experiences. The building offer a entire floor 7th floor with gym, building terrace, dinning room, lounge, and roof top that with 360 view, including the amazing central park. A building and unit that you will be happy to call home!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 West 61st Street have any available units?
15 West 61st Street has a unit available for $12,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 15 West 61st Street have?
Some of 15 West 61st Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 West 61st Street currently offering any rent specials?
15 West 61st Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 West 61st Street pet-friendly?
No, 15 West 61st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 15 West 61st Street offer parking?
No, 15 West 61st Street does not offer parking.
Does 15 West 61st Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15 West 61st Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 West 61st Street have a pool?
No, 15 West 61st Street does not have a pool.
Does 15 West 61st Street have accessible units?
No, 15 West 61st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 15 West 61st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 15 West 61st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
