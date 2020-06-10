Amenities

Welcome to apartment 9A at 1270 Fifth Avenue. A full service, post-war cooperative just steps across from Central Park.



Walking into this beautifully maintained 1 bedroom 1 bath unit, the front door opens to a dining area which features a Hubbardton Forge light fixture, flowing right into your sun-drenched living room. The apartment features Mulligan Brazilian cherry natural flooring with sound proofing in all but the bedroom which has a new carpeting. The kitchen boasts new Frigidaire Professional Refrigerator and new Frigidaire Stove. This unit also has recently updated lighting in the hallways, new sink and cabinetry in the bathroom as well as through the wall A/C units in living room and bedroom.



1270 Fifth Avenue is a financially sound co-op that has a 24-hour attended lobby, a live-in resident manager, laundry room, bicycle storage, parking and personal storage subject to availability a social room is also available in the basement that can be reserved for private gatherings.



Make Apartment 9A your new home and enjoy the comforts of having Central Park at your footsteps enjoy the Bernard Family Playground across from the Harlem Meer and the Charles A. Dana Discovery Center which offers additional recreational opportunities. Also conveniently located just one avenue east of the 2 & 3 subway express lines and express busses.