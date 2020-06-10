All apartments in New York
Last updated June 11 2020 at 10:41 AM

1270 Fifth Avenue

1270 5th Avenue · (917) 209-4300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1270 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10029
East Harlem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 9-A · Avail. now

$2,900

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
playground
bike storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
bike storage
garage
lobby
Welcome to apartment 9A at 1270 Fifth Avenue. A full service, post-war cooperative just steps across from Central Park.

Walking into this beautifully maintained 1 bedroom 1 bath unit, the front door opens to a dining area which features a Hubbardton Forge light fixture, flowing right into your sun-drenched living room. The apartment features Mulligan Brazilian cherry natural flooring with sound proofing in all but the bedroom which has a new carpeting. The kitchen boasts new Frigidaire Professional Refrigerator and new Frigidaire Stove. This unit also has recently updated lighting in the hallways, new sink and cabinetry in the bathroom as well as through the wall A/C units in living room and bedroom.

1270 Fifth Avenue is a financially sound co-op that has a 24-hour attended lobby, a live-in resident manager, laundry room, bicycle storage, parking and personal storage subject to availability a social room is also available in the basement that can be reserved for private gatherings.

Make Apartment 9A your new home and enjoy the comforts of having Central Park at your footsteps enjoy the Bernard Family Playground across from the Harlem Meer and the Charles A. Dana Discovery Center which offers additional recreational opportunities. Also conveniently located just one avenue east of the 2 & 3 subway express lines and express busses.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1270 Fifth Avenue have any available units?
1270 Fifth Avenue has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 1270 Fifth Avenue have?
Some of 1270 Fifth Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1270 Fifth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1270 Fifth Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1270 Fifth Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1270 Fifth Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 1270 Fifth Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1270 Fifth Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1270 Fifth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1270 Fifth Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1270 Fifth Avenue have a pool?
No, 1270 Fifth Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1270 Fifth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1270 Fifth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1270 Fifth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1270 Fifth Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
