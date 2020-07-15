455 Main Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr concierge doorman gym yoga

Brand New Huge 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Apartment with a Huge Storage Bin Available at a Monthly Cost in One of the Most Desirable Condo Buildings on Roosevelt Island! The Apartment Features Floor-to-Ceiling Windows, Chef's Kitchen, Granite Counter Tops, Marble Bathrooms, Hardwood Floors, W/D and More... This Apartment Also Has a Tremendous Amount of Closet Space, Light, and River & Bridge Views. Please Note, No Fee Only Applies to a Two Year Lease. The Building Features a 24-hour Concierge and Doorman, a State-of-the-Art Fitness Center with a Yoga Studio, Playroom , an Exclusive Entertainment lounge on the Roof, and an Amazing Rooftop Terrace with Full Manhattan and River Views.Please Note: No Fee on a Two Year Lease, Second Year at $4,500