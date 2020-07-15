All apartments in New York County
455 Main Street
455 Main Street

455 Main Street · (212) 360-2556
Location

455 Main Street, New York County, NY 10044
Roosevelt Island

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 11K · Avail. now

$4,400

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
gym
24hr concierge
doorman
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr concierge
doorman
gym
yoga
Brand New Huge 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Apartment with a Huge Storage Bin Available at a Monthly Cost in One of the Most Desirable Condo Buildings on Roosevelt Island! The Apartment Features Floor-to-Ceiling Windows, Chef's Kitchen, Granite Counter Tops, Marble Bathrooms, Hardwood Floors, W/D and More... This Apartment Also Has a Tremendous Amount of Closet Space, Light, and River & Bridge Views. Please Note, No Fee Only Applies to a Two Year Lease. The Building Features a 24-hour Concierge and Doorman, a State-of-the-Art Fitness Center with a Yoga Studio, Playroom , an Exclusive Entertainment lounge on the Roof, and an Amazing Rooftop Terrace with Full Manhattan and River Views.Please Note: No Fee on a Two Year Lease, Second Year at $4,500

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 455 Main Street have any available units?
455 Main Street has a unit available for $4,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 455 Main Street have?
Some of 455 Main Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 455 Main Street currently offering any rent specials?
455 Main Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 455 Main Street pet-friendly?
No, 455 Main Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York County.
Does 455 Main Street offer parking?
No, 455 Main Street does not offer parking.
Does 455 Main Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 455 Main Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 455 Main Street have a pool?
No, 455 Main Street does not have a pool.
Does 455 Main Street have accessible units?
No, 455 Main Street does not have accessible units.
Does 455 Main Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 455 Main Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 455 Main Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 455 Main Street does not have units with air conditioning.
