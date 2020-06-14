/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 7:07 PM
90 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Glen Cove, NY
Glen Cove
Avalon at Glen Cove
1100 Avalon Sq, Glen Cove, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,720
992 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments near Pratt Boulevard/Route 107, with easy access to shopping, dining and entertainment venues. Amenities include on-site pool and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature private patio, walk-in closets and dishwasher.
Glen Cove
Harbor Landing
350 Herb Hill Road, Glen Cove, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,745
749 sqft
Located within Garvies Point, Harbor Landing’s amenity-rich residences offer a modern, comfortable, waterside lifestyle with the parkland and promenade just outside its doors.
Glen Cove
28 Ellwood Street
28 Ellwood Street, Glen Cove, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,800
Spacious 1 Bedroom, Living Room, EIK, Full Bath, Basement has a Washer and dryer hook-up, this apartment is light and Airy
Glen Cove
167 GLEN COVE AVE - 3E
167 Glen Cove Avenue, Glen Cove, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,515
250 sqft
285 Sq Ft// Pets are not allowed at this property.
Sea Cliff
293 Sea Cliff Avenue
293 Sea Cliff Avenue, Sea Cliff, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,795
Bright and Spacious One Bedroom on Third Floor. Centrally Located. Walk to All
Sea Cliff
6 Dixon Court
6 Dixon Court, Sea Cliff, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,400
Immaculate 1 BR Duplex Apartment in stately Victorian. Month to Month lease. 1 Bedroom, 2 Baths, Living Room with fireplace, Dining Room, Eat-in-Kitchen, Private deck and yard, parking. Very private spot!
Sea Cliff
241 12th Avenue
241 12th Avenue, Sea Cliff, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,975
Breathtaking Water Views..... Updated Kit, full Bth, Lrm, Access to laundry room.
Port Washington
26 South Bayles Avenue
26 South Bayles Avenue, Port Washington, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,100
750 sqft
One bedroom one bath apt with large EIK with pvt balcony near train and town with off street parking More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/port-washington-ny?lid=12957874 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5458542)
Manhasset
24 Vanderbilt Avenue
24 Vanderbilt Avenue, Manhasset, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,500
updated Large 1 Bedroom, Full Bathroom, Lr/Dr ,Eat-In-Kitchen In The Immaculate Rental Building In Manhasset on 3rd floor. Water & Heat Is Included! Laundry In Basement. Close Walk To Shops & LIRR.
Bayville
50-58 Bayville Avenue
50 Bayville Ave, Bayville, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,700
Bright One Bedrom apartment on the first floor, freshly painted with private yard and dedicated parking. Blocks away from the BAyville beach, restaurants and park.
Oyster Bay
2 Anchorage Lane
2 Anchorage Lane, Oyster Bay, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,900
2nd Floor- Large One Bedroom with private Terrace on the second floor. LR/DR Combo, EIK, near beach-town Co-op application and interview required. Heat Included, Nice size, very clean, Kitchen has a window.
Roslyn
300 Main Street
300 Main Street, Roslyn, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,100
No Fee!!! Xl Top Floor 1 Bedroom/1 Bath Apartment In Ideally Located Garden Apartment Community. Polished Hardwood Floors Throughout, King-Sized Bedroom, Great Closet Space, Eat In Kitchen W/Gas Cooking, Updated Bath.
Manhasset
24 Vanderbilt Ave
24 Vanderbilt Ave, Manhasset, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,300
Newly renovated Large 1 Bedroom, Full Bathroom, Lr/Dr ,Eat-In-Kitchen In The Immaculate Rental Building In Manhasset. Water & Heat Is Included! Laundry In Basement. Parking Available For Tenants $175/ Monthly. Close Walk To Shops & Lirr.
Chickahominy
Greenwich Place
33 Putnam Grn, Greenwich, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,335
827 sqft
Multilevel apartments have granite counters, GE appliances, bathtubs, custom cabinetry and private patio/balcony. Community lounge, seasonal outdoor pool, playground, and reserved parking. Five minutes to Greenwich train station and near Merritt Parkway, I-95 and I-287.
The Light House
120 N Pearl St, Port Chester, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,145
800 sqft
Named The Light House to pay homage to the history of Port Chester, this new boutique 50 home community provides a hip and modern alternative for those looking to live and play in Port Chester’s burgeoning restaurant scene.
East Garden City
Avalon Westbury
1299 Corporate Dr, East Garden City, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,709
765 sqft
Residents can easily walk to The Mall at the Source for retail and dining options. Community amenities include a coffee bar, pool, and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
Great Neck
Avalon Great Neck
240 E Shore Rd, Great Neck, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,825
843 sqft
Brand new homes with quartz counters, ice makers and in-unit laundry. Enjoy a pool and barbecue area on site. Easy access to I-495. Near Lake Success Park Golf Club.
Avalon Mamaroneck
746 Mamaroneck Ave, Mamaroneck, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,390
904 sqft
Cozy homes right near I-95. Community highlights include a basketball court, game room and volleyball court. Close to Weinberg Nature Center for an easy natural getaway.
Garden City
The Allure Mineola
140 Old Country Rd, Mineola, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,599
795 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments within walking distance of restaurants and Minneola Station. Granite counters, stainless kitchens and in-unit laundry. Loads of amenities including 24-hour gym, yoga, bocce court and pool table. Pet friendly.
Downtown New Rochelle
Halstead Station
255 Huguenot St, New Rochelle, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,941
741 sqft
A 25-story high-rise building houses luxurious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Within walking distance to the New Rochelle Transit Station, where commute to NYC is less than 30 minutes.
East Garden City
Avalon Garden City
998 Stewart Ave, East Garden City, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,640
905 sqft
Units feature walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, and more. Luxurious community offers pool, bike storage, guest parking and gym. Located near the Meadowbrook State Parkway, Hofstra University and the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
Drake House
207 Drake Avenue, New Rochelle, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,849
Convenient Westchester location just 30 minutes from Manhattan via the Metro North Rail. Smoke-free building with elevator and extra storage. Units with full appliances and hardwood floors.
The Mariner
21 Willett Ave, Port Chester, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,307
984 sqft
Close to I-287 and I-95. Luxury apartments with stainless steel kitchen appliances, granite counters and a bathtub. Resident amenities include concierge service, parking, a lobby, a gym and a business center.
Garden City
Metro 303 Apartments
303 Main St, Hempstead, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,755
874 sqft
New build with resort-style features. Walking distance to three Long Island Railroad (LIRR) Stations, including Garden City. Close to Roosevelt Field Mall and Adelphi University. Pet-friendly.
