3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:56 AM
236 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Mamaroneck, NY
423 English Place
423 English Place, Mamaroneck, NY
This 4 Bedroom 3 1/2 Bath Side by Side Colonial Includes: Custom Kitchen With Granite Countertops, Hardwood Floors Throughout, Custom Built Entertainment Cabinets, Custom Wood Work and Built-Ins, Living Room, Dining Room, Family Room, Eat-in-kitchen
830 Pirates Cv
830 Pirates Cove, Mamaroneck, NY
This Sprawling Waterfront Ranch Sits On Half An Acre Overlooking Larchmont Harbor. Property features an In-ground heated Pool, Private Dock, and Incredible Views On A Quiet Cul-de-sac In Orienta.
539 Bleeker Avenue
539 Bleeker Avenue, Mamaroneck, NY
Impressive 5 bedroom rental w/inground pool in Mamaroneck's prestigious Orienta features modern amenities in a timeless home.
572 Van Ranst
572 Van Ranst Place, Mamaroneck, NY
Great Unit in a Two Family (Top Floor) with 4 Bedrooms, 1 bathroom and boasting 1100+ SF. Conveniently located to the Mamaroneck Schools, a couple of feet away to the Metro North Station.
1123 Jensen Avenue
1123 Jensen Avenue, Mamaroneck, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1700 sqft
IMPECCABLY RENOVATED large 3-Bedroom 1.5 Bath side-by-side Duplex home in Rye Neck School District. This home features Brand New Cutting-Edge Eat-in-Kitchen w/ high-end cabinets, ss appliances, ceramic floor & backsplash & sleek quartz countertops.
550 Fourth Street
550 4th Street, Mamaroneck, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1500 sqft
Spacious 2nd floor apartment boasting 1500 SF in a well maintained 2 family on a dead-end street in the Rye Neck School District.
123 Mamaroneck Avenue
123 Mamaroneck Avenue, Mamaroneck, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,425
1100 sqft
Fabulous VIEW OF HARBOR out to LONG ISLAND SOUND from every room of this fantastic 3 Bedroom/2 Bath unit at the desirable Regatta Condominium.
221 Jensen Avenue
221 Jensen Avenue, Mamaroneck, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1150 sqft
Renovated first floor apartment in Three Family Home on dead end street - only a short walk to beautiful Florence Park.
Results within 1 mile of Mamaroneck
13 Elkan Road
13 Elkan Road, Westchester County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,600
1559 sqft
This charming brick colonial townhouse resides at Larchmont s Elkan Park Complex. In its prime location, the immaculate 3 bedroom 2.1 bath corner unit is introduced by a light-filled living room and dining room with sleek hardwood floors.
23 2nd Street
23 2nd Street, Harrison, NY
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Custom made townhouse in the heart of downtown Harrison. This home is a corner property that gets incredible light all throughout the day. Beautiful oak wood floors throughout.
114 -116 2nd Street
116 2nd Street, Harrison, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
1700 sqft
Don t miss this beautifully updated 3 bedroom, two and a half bath duplex in the heart of downtown Harrison. Unit boasts brand new kitchen with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, spacious rooms with ample closet space and updated baths.
27 Frances Avenue
27 Frances Avenue, Harrison, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1200 sqft
Welcome to a beautiful home in Harrison, NY. 2nd floor unit with hardwood floors, central air, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and dedicated washer and dryer in the basement.
141 Fremont Street
141 Fremont Street, Harrison, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,875
1395 sqft
Prospective tenants are to observe the CDC recommended guidelines for Covid 19 and are to sign the Covid 19 Disclosure form. Masks and gloves are required to view the home at 141 Fremont Street.
59 W Garden Road
59 West Garden Road, Westchester County, NY
Location, location and the living is easy in this (1993) young 2976 square foot Colonial home located on 0.157 of an acre with just a short walk to the village, trains and elementary school.
3 Gray Rock Drive
3 Gray Rock Dr, Harrison, NY
Newer Construction in Harrison close to schools, train and town. This home built 2 years ago is an amazing 4 bedroom 3.
91 Henry Avenue
91 Henry Avenue, Harrison, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,520
1495 sqft
Duplex Townhouse Style Unit - Features: 3 bedrooms 2.
85 Taylor Place
85 Taylor Place, Westchester County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$6,800
1984 sqft
Exquisite designer finishes are featured in this conveniently located, yet private "Ranch Retreat" with an expansive open floor plan.
36 WEBSTER AVENUE 2
36 Webster Avenue, Harrison, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1400 sqft
Spacious Apartment in Downtown Harrison - Property Id: 296041 Completely renovated & freshly painted 3-bedroom 1.5-bathroom apartment with separate entrance.
108 2nd St
108 2nd Street, Harrison, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,975
Available 06/15/20 New Construction Town House! - Property Id: 293812 New Build Construction 2020 Townhouse that feels like a one family home in Harrison. This home offers 3 bedrooms, 3.
24 Rose Ave., #R
24 Rose Ave, Harrison, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1600 sqft
Don't miss this 3 bedroom duplex available in Harrison, within walking distance to the Metro North. Asking price is $4500.
126 Temple St., #2
126 Temple Street, Harrison, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,595
2000 sqft
Lovely 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome style rental available August 7, 2020 in sought-after Harrison, NY. Asking price is $3,595/month, tenants are responsible for utilities.
113 Park Avenue
113 Park Avenue, Harrison, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1239 sqft
Bright & spacious 3 bedroom 1 Bath unit in the Heart of Harrison! Unit is located on the 2nd floor of a 2 family home. Large kitchen with access to patio, spacious living room/dining room, 3 bedrooms and a full bath. Attic for storage.
10 Hudson Place
10 Hudson Pl, Westchester County, NY
Rebuilt in 2014 by the current owners, this gorgeous colonial is set on a third of an acre steps from Murray Avenue School. Open floor plan, oversized chef's kitchen, and wrap around, bluestone porch make for luxury living in the heart of Larchmont.
Results within 5 miles of Mamaroneck
Downtown New Rochelle
Halstead Station
255 Huguenot St, New Rochelle, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,925
1431 sqft
A 25-story high-rise building houses luxurious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Within walking distance to the New Rochelle Transit Station, where commute to NYC is less than 30 minutes.
