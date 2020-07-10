/
apartments with washer dryer
214 Apartments for rent in Mamaroneck, NY with washer-dryer
Avalon Mamaroneck
746 Mamaroneck Ave, Mamaroneck, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,539
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,318
1181 sqft
Cozy homes right near I-95. Community highlights include a basketball court, game room and volleyball court. Close to Weinberg Nature Center for an easy natural getaway.
640 Shore Acres Drive
640 Shore Acres Drive, Mamaroneck, NY
5 Bedrooms
$12,500
3125 sqft
Fabulous WATERFRONT rental in Shore Acres! Like being on a vacation every day, this lovely 5 bedroom Colonial has just been totally renovated with new windows, new first floor laundry center, 3 new baths, hardwood floors refinished and freshly
550 Fourth Street
550 4th Street, Mamaroneck, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1500 sqft
Spacious 2nd floor apartment boasting 1500 SF in a well maintained 2 family on a dead-end street in the Rye Neck School District.
602 Jefferson Avenue
602 Jefferson Avenue, Mamaroneck, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,595
2275 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom Single Family Home with 2.5 Bathrooms Located in Mamaroneck. Large Eat In Kitchen with Granite Counter Tops, Breakfast Island, Plenty of Cabinet/Counter Space.
423 English Place
423 English Place, Mamaroneck, NY
4 Bedrooms
$7,000
3750 sqft
This 4 Bedroom 3 1/2 Bath Side by Side Colonial Includes: Custom Kitchen With Granite Countertops, Hardwood Floors Throughout, Custom Built Entertainment Cabinets, Custom Wood Work and Built-Ins, Living Room, Dining Room, Family Room, Eat-in-kitchen
605 Jefferson Avenue
605 Jefferson Avenue, Mamaroneck, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
950 sqft
Available September 1st., this fabulous 2-bedroom, 2-bath, 2nd floor of a beautiful 2-family home in the heart of Rye Neck School District. This recently renovated apartment has skylights, hardwood floors, 2 full baths and washer/dryer.
341 Mount Pleasant Avenue
341 Mount Pleasant Avenue, Mamaroneck, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,100
1250 sqft
Freshly kept, upscale apartment in the heart of Mamaroneck! Fully renovated in 2017, take notice of its gleaming hardwood floors and the exceptional materials and trimwork throughout.
120 Soundview Avenue
120 Soundview Avenue, Mamaroneck, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1800 sqft
Fabulous location! Walk to train and shopping from this spacious apartment which includes entire first floor of gracious 2 family private home.
539 Bleeker Avenue
539 Bleeker Avenue, Mamaroneck, NY
5 Bedrooms
$9,000
3149 sqft
Impressive 5 bedroom rental w/inground pool in Mamaroneck's prestigious Orienta features modern amenities in a timeless home.
203 Grand Street
203 Grand St, Mamaroneck, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2000 sqft
Fabulous 2 unit Townhouse Style Duplex located .5 miles to Mamaroneck Station.
203 Waverly Avenue
203 Waverly Avenue, Mamaroneck, NY
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
2566 sqft
Centrally located intimate 3 Bedroom 2 Bath with washer and dryer. Private enclosed porch! Access to the backyard during the summer. Close to the Mamaroneck Metro-North train station.
522 Carroll Avenue
522 Carroll Avenue, Mamaroneck, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1250 sqft
Wonderful family friendly location in Rye Neck on a private dead end street, use of patio and backyard.
49 Myrtle Boulevard
49 Myrtle Boulevard, Westchester County, NY
5 Bedrooms
$6,000
2121 sqft
Be part of the action with this sensationally located spacious Colonial rental just blocks to Memorial Park, the Larchmont train station and village. Easy walk to Central elementary school and Hommocks middle school with crossing guards.
163 Halstead Avenue
163 Halstead Avenue, Harrison, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
840 sqft
Two bedroom apartment in a small Condo building minutes from downtown Harrison and Metro North train station. Hardwood floors a seen. Laundry in unit, assigned parking. A commuters dream!
117 Webster Ave FIRST
117 Webster Avenue, Harrison, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1200 sqft
HARRISON NY 117 WEBSTER AVE PRIVATE 2 FAMILY - Property Id: 294033 LARGE 2-3 BEDROOM FIRST FLOOR APARTMENT FOR RENT 1 BLOCK FROM TOWN POOL 8 MINUTES WALK TO METRO NORTH TRAIN STATION HARRISON AVE SCHOOLS HARRISON HIGH SCHOOL REAR YARD , PEAR TREES
27 Frances Avenue
27 Frances Avenue, Harrison, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1200 sqft
Beautiful private home, 2nd Floor unit on a dead end street. Hardwood floors through out, central air, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and dedicated washer and dryer in the basement. Use of outdoor patio.
25 Fremont Street
25 Fremont Street, Harrison, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
720 sqft
Adorable 2 Bedroom rental with private entry and all utilities included. Features an eat in kitchen, private washer and dryer, 1 car parking spot with a quaint private patio area.
163 Halstead Ave 2B
163 Halstead Ave, Harrison, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
850 sqft
Two Bedroom Apartment in Harrison - Two bedroom apartment in a small Condo building minutes from downtown Harrison and Metro North train station. Hardwood floors a seen. Laundry in unit, assigned parking.
93 Adelphi Ave.
93 Adelphi Avenue, Harrison, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,150
2000 sqft
Beautifully maintained single family home for rent in Harrison, NY, available for rent starting April 15th, 2020. Asking $4150/month which includes landscaping. 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms with jacuzzi tubs.
24 Rose Ave., #R
24 Rose Ave, Harrison, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1600 sqft
Don't miss this 3 bedroom duplex available in Harrison, within walking distance to the Metro North. Asking price is $4500.
82 Ellsworth Ave 1st Floor
82 Ellsworth Avenue, Harrison, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1200 sqft
Spacious 2 Bdrm 1st Floor Apt., Walk to Train/Town - Property Id: 197863 Beautiful, Incredibly Spacious First Floor Apartment in the desired Town of Harrison.
4 Cabot Road
4 Cabot Road, Westchester County, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1200 sqft
6 Bedrooms
Ask
Move right in to this super spacious 1st floor 3 Bedroom apartment in lovely colonial with wrap around porch. Fabulously located with a short walk to Larchmont village. Laundry in unit. Door from kitchen leads to private backyard deck.
133 Franklin Avenue
133 Franklin Avenue, Harrison, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1300 sqft
Bright and sunny 2 bdrm apt on first floor of 2-family house. Eat-in kitchen w/door to yard. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout. Private washer and dryer, one car parking included. Convenient to bus, train station and shops. Wont last!
