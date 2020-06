Amenities

Mint Whole House For Seasonal Rental, 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath Home. Fully Furnished. Just Bring Your Beach Towels, Bathing Suits And Toothbrushes. Easy Access To The Ocean, Famous Long Beach Boardwalk, Town, Shops, Restaurants, Houses Of Worship, Golf. LIRR- Train 55 Minutes To NYC. A Perfect Vacation Spot,Come Live At The Beach This Summer. July and August rental includes the last week of June. Don't Wait This One Will Not Last Long!