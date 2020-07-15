7 June Walk

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors parking recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

*******************AVAILABLE SEPT 16th THROUGH MAY 14th ONLY!!!!!***************************** Totally Renovated Home 2 Blocks From Beach and beginning of 2 mile long boardwalk. Walk to trendy west end restaurants, bars & shopping. Whole House Winter Getaway In The Desirable Walks Of Long Beach! Features: Open Layout With Cathedral Ceilings, Lr W/ Fireplace, Dining Room, Kit, 3 Bedrooms, 1.5 Baths, Hardwood Flooring, Fenced-In Front Yard, Rear Patio And Washer/Dryer! Outdoor Kitchen. No Pets Or Smoking. *******************AVAILABLE SEPT 16th THROUGH MAY 14th ONLY!!!!!*****************************