Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:15 AM

7 June Walk

7 June Walk · (631) 673-3700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7 June Walk, Long Beach, NY 11561
Westholme South

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
*******************AVAILABLE SEPT 16th THROUGH MAY 14th ONLY!!!!!***************************** Totally Renovated Home 2 Blocks From Beach and beginning of 2 mile long boardwalk. Walk to trendy west end restaurants, bars & shopping. Whole House Winter Getaway In The Desirable Walks Of Long Beach! Features: Open Layout With Cathedral Ceilings, Lr W/ Fireplace, Dining Room, Kit, 3 Bedrooms, 1.5 Baths, Hardwood Flooring, Fenced-In Front Yard, Rear Patio And Washer/Dryer! Outdoor Kitchen. No Pets Or Smoking. *******************AVAILABLE SEPT 16th THROUGH MAY 14th ONLY!!!!!*****************************

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 June Walk have any available units?
7 June Walk has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7 June Walk have?
Some of 7 June Walk's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 June Walk currently offering any rent specials?
7 June Walk is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 June Walk pet-friendly?
No, 7 June Walk is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 7 June Walk offer parking?
Yes, 7 June Walk offers parking.
Does 7 June Walk have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7 June Walk offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 June Walk have a pool?
No, 7 June Walk does not have a pool.
Does 7 June Walk have accessible units?
No, 7 June Walk does not have accessible units.
Does 7 June Walk have units with dishwashers?
No, 7 June Walk does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7 June Walk have units with air conditioning?
No, 7 June Walk does not have units with air conditioning.
