This fully furnished, updated three bedroom two bath home is available for summer rental - July, August 2020. This home is located three blocks to the beach and boardwalk in Long Beach, It features hardwood floors throughout, central air-conditioning, fenced in yard, front porch and back deck,gas grill.. Located a short distance to the Long island railroad. A 45 minute commute to New York City and includes the use of four beach passes.