Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage

Gorgeous Fema Compliant Full House Rental Located In The Trendy West End. Enter Into A Full Finished Foyer With Access To The Two Car Garage With Tons Of Additional Storage. House Features Bedrooms And 1 Bath Completely Updated. Large Front Terrace With Unobstructed Sunsets Views. Additional Outdoor Space Downstairs Out Front And A Full Lounge Area On The Side. Come Enjoy All Long Beach Has To Offer.