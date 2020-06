Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking new construction

Brand New Three Bedroom/Two Bathroom with Full Loft that may be used as Another Master Suite including its own Bathroom and Den!! Truly Unique Home Centrally Located for Quick Access to the Beach, Boardwalk, Long Beach Shops, Dining and Transportation!! Unique Rental Features a Private Parking Spot, Front And Side Deck, W/D Hookups, Hardwood Floors and SS Appliances.....Be the First Occupant in this Beautiful Bright and Spacious Duplexl!!