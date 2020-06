Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace oven Property Amenities gym media room

Mediterranean style home by the beach in Long Beach, a city in Nassau County, New York. Just south of Long Island. Conveniently located in walking distance to the LIRR, Only a train ride away to NYC! Restaurants, bars, clubs, movie theater, fitness centers, boardwalk, shopping and even a bay. For those of you who like to fish! Amazing home in the center of it all.