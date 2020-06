Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr concierge elevator gym parking pool bike storage sauna

Triple Mint Duplex in Oceanfront Building Offers Private Outdoor Rooftop Parking Spot, Heated Oceanfront Pool, State of the Art Gym, Sauna, Bike Room.....Resort Living All Year Round!! Unit is Completely Updated, Radiant Floors to keep cozy in the Bathrooms, Imported Tile from Spain and Italy, Private Terrace Faces North at Manhattans Skyline, One of the Rare Buildings with a 24/7 Concierge! Available NOW! Visit Virtual Tour Link Above! Small Pet may be Allowed!