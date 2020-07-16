29 South 3rd Street

Amenities

patio / balcony garage walk in closets furnished

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Offered furnished only. Short and long term available.



No broker fee payable by the tenants for 12 months or longer leases only. Please ask what the fees are for shorter leases. Thank you.



A beautiful furnished 1 bedroom apartment with a private outdoor space . This lovely space features a large open plan kitchen / living area leading to a private balcony, a large bedroom with a walk-in closet and a modern bathroom. This home is crafted in the finest materials and has high end appliances, has good storage and is very quiet.

The building has its own roof deck with views of Manhattan, Williamsburg Bridge and the East river.



Transportation options include the L,J,M,Z trains, Williamsburg Bridge and East River ferry.The neighborhood is amongst Williamsburg's best offerings, from Whole Foods and City Acres Market to Sunday in Brooklyn and Aurora, plus Equinox, Soul Cycle and the Apple Store.



Parking available on separate negotiations.,Offered furnished only. Short and long term available.



A beautiful furnished 1 bedroom apartment with a private outdoor space . This lovely space features a large open plan kitchen / living area leading to a private balcony, a large bedroom with a walk-in closet and a modern bathroom. This home is crafted in the finest materials and has high end appliances, has good storage and is very quiet.

The building has its own roof deck with views of Manhattan, Williamsburg Bridge and the East river.

Transportation options include the L,J,M,Z trains, Williamsburg Bridge and East River ferry.The neighborhood is amongst Williamsburg's best offerings, from Whole Foods and City Acres Market to Sunday in Brooklyn and Aurora, plus Equinox, Soul Cycle and the Apple Store.



Parking available on separate negotiations.