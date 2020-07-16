All apartments in Kings County
Find more places like 29 South 3rd Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kings County, NY
/
29 South 3rd Street
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:01 PM

29 South 3rd Street

29 South 3rd Street · (212) 462-4766
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

29 South 3rd Street, Kings County, NY 11249
Williamsburg

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1-E · Avail. now

$3,250

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Offered furnished only. Short and long term available.

No broker fee payable by the tenants for 12 months or longer leases only. Please ask what the fees are for shorter leases. Thank you.

A beautiful furnished 1 bedroom apartment with a private outdoor space . This lovely space features a large open plan kitchen / living area leading to a private balcony, a large bedroom with a walk-in closet and a modern bathroom. This home is crafted in the finest materials and has high end appliances, has good storage and is very quiet.
The building has its own roof deck with views of Manhattan, Williamsburg Bridge and the East river.

Transportation options include the L,J,M,Z trains, Williamsburg Bridge and East River ferry.The neighborhood is amongst Williamsburg's best offerings, from Whole Foods and City Acres Market to Sunday in Brooklyn and Aurora, plus Equinox, Soul Cycle and the Apple Store.

Parking available on separate negotiations.,Offered furnished only. Short and long term available.

A beautiful furnished 1 bedroom apartment with a private outdoor space . This lovely space features a large open plan kitchen / living area leading to a private balcony, a large bedroom with a walk-in closet and a modern bathroom. This home is crafted in the finest materials and has high end appliances, has good storage and is very quiet.
The building has its own roof deck with views of Manhattan, Williamsburg Bridge and the East river.
Transportation options include the L,J,M,Z trains, Williamsburg Bridge and East River ferry.The neighborhood is amongst Williamsburg's best offerings, from Whole Foods and City Acres Market to Sunday in Brooklyn and Aurora, plus Equinox, Soul Cycle and the Apple Store.

Parking available on separate negotiations.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29 South 3rd Street have any available units?
29 South 3rd Street has a unit available for $3,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 29 South 3rd Street have?
Some of 29 South 3rd Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29 South 3rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
29 South 3rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29 South 3rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 29 South 3rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kings County.
Does 29 South 3rd Street offer parking?
Yes, 29 South 3rd Street offers parking.
Does 29 South 3rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 29 South 3rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 29 South 3rd Street have a pool?
No, 29 South 3rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 29 South 3rd Street have accessible units?
No, 29 South 3rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 29 South 3rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 29 South 3rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 29 South 3rd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 29 South 3rd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 29 South 3rd Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

34 Berry
34 Berry St
Brooklyn, NY 11249
The Brooklyn Grand
774 Grand Street
Brooklyn, NY 11211
Common Baltic West
577 Baltic Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Atelier Apartments
239 N 9th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
180 Montague
180 Montague St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Avalon Fort Greene
343 Gold St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Common Classon
1057 Fulton Street
Brooklyn, NY 11238
The Addison
225 Schermerhorn St
Brooklyn, NY 11217

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJ
West New York, NJHackensack, NJUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJFort Lee, NJSecaucus, NJGuttenberg, NJEast Rutherford, NJRutherford, NJNorth Arlington, NJEdgewater, NJ
Cliffside Park, NJRidgefield, NJHarrison, NJWoodmere, NYLawrence, NYGreat Neck Estates, NYGreat Neck, NYCedarhurst, NYPalisades Park, NJWood-Ridge, NJElmont, NYValley Stream, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity