28 Morton Avenue
Last updated June 19 2020 at 8:20 PM
28 Morton Avenue
28 Morton Avenue
(888) 289-6902
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location
28 Morton Avenue, Hempstead, NY 11550
Hempstead
Price and availability
3 Bedrooms
Unit 2nd Fl · Avail. now
$2,800
3 Bed · 1 Bath
Amenities
parking
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Renovated 3 Bedroom apartment located in Hempstead Village, This second floor apartment has fresh paint, new floors plus more. This apartment also comes with 1 parking space, and full attic.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 28 Morton Avenue have any available units?
28 Morton Avenue has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the
Price and Availability section
for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 28 Morton Avenue have?
Some of 28 Morton Avenue's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 28 Morton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
28 Morton Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28 Morton Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 28 Morton Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Hempstead
.
Does 28 Morton Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 28 Morton Avenue does offer parking.
Does 28 Morton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28 Morton Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28 Morton Avenue have a pool?
No, 28 Morton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 28 Morton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 28 Morton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 28 Morton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 28 Morton Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 28 Morton Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 28 Morton Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
