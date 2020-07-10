/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 11:51 PM
272 Apartments for rent in Hempstead, NY with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 11:38pm
4 Units Available
Garden City
Metro 303 Apartments
303 Main St, Hempstead, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,848
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,868
1244 sqft
New build with resort-style features. Walking distance to three Long Island Railroad (LIRR) Stations, including Garden City. Close to Roosevelt Field Mall and Adelphi University. Pet-friendly.
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Hempstead
479 Front Street
479 Front Street, Hempstead, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,830
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Village Lofts Is A Newly Constructed Rental Complex In Hempstead. The Distinct 1&2 Bdrm Apts Offer Luxury Living In A Gated Community At Affordable Prices. Cable & Internet Ready W/ Open Floor Plans, Washer/Dryer & Energy Star Appliances.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Hempstead
11 Harriet Avenue
11 Harriet Ave, Hempstead, NY
6 Bedrooms
$5,000
Whole House For Rent. Walk To Hofstra University, drive 8 min to adelph university, 3 min drive to Nassau county college, close to Shop and Supermarket*****Available Move In anytime.******
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Hempstead
103 Lawson St
103 Lawson Street, Hempstead, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,650
Renovated 2nd Floor 1 Br Apartment. Large Master Bedroom W/Lg Closet. Bar Stool Eat-In-Kitchen w/Tile Flooring. Large Living Room/Dining Area. Newer Carpeting in LR and BR. Street Parking. Heat and Water Included.
1 of 2
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Hempstead
158 Rhodes Avenue
158 Rhodes Avenue, Hempstead, NY
6 Bedrooms
$4,850
1850 sqft
Cozy 6 bedroom house with 2 full bath and full basement with beautiful back yard and huge driveway with 2 car garage Listing brokered by Realty Connect USA LLC, contact Kamal Khurana at (888)236-6319 or khuranakamal@gmail.com
Results within 1 mile of Hempstead
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 11:38pm
8 Units Available
West Hempstead
West 130
130 Hempstead Ave, West Hempstead, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,753
922 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,104
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
High ceilings, large walk-in closets and plush carpeting. Chef-inspired kitchens with granite counters, custom flat-panel cabinetry and subway tile backsplash. Stainless steel appliance packages available. Pet friendly.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Garden City South
484 Croyden Road
484 Croydon Road, Garden City South, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
This great rental house is situated in the desirable neighborhood of Garden City South & it is nestled away on a dead end road.
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Garden City
25 Hilton Avenue
25 Hilton Avenue, Garden City, NY
6 Bedrooms
$15,999
Magnificently Restored To It's Original Taste of Elegant s-2019, Calcutta Marble Entry With Sweeping Staircase. Formal Living Rm/Fpl. & Dining. Custom Kitchen Center Isle High End Appl's. Butler's Pantry W/Sub-Zero Refrig /Freezer & Your-Wine Refrig.
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Uniondale
186 Greengrove Avenue
186 Greengrove Avenue, Uniondale, NY
8 Bedrooms
$6,800
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 186 Greengrove Avenue in Uniondale. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Garden City
111 7th Street
111 7th Street, Garden City, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,800
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Doorman Building In Village of Garden City, updated Condo-1Br/1Bath. Unit is on The Second Floor, Elevator Building, Open Concept Living. Kitchen Has Granite Counter Tops, Stainless Appliances, Lots Of Closets, Hard Wood Floors.
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Uniondale
1070 Fayette Street
1070 Fayette Street, Uniondale, NY
5 Bedrooms
Ask
7 Bedrooms
$5,600
2100 sqft
Big spacious 7 bedroom house avlbl june1st move in.easily accessible to college,school,shooping& HWY. 24 hr notice reqd to make appointment Listing brokered by Realty Connect USA LLC, contact Kamal Khurana at (888)236-6319 or khuranakamal@gmail.com
Results within 5 miles of Hempstead
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
5 Units Available
Valley Stream
The Hawthorne
125 S Cottage St, Valley Stream, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,560
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,244
1286 sqft
On Cottage and Jamaica in Southwest Nassau. Short walk to LIRR. Granite counters, steel appliances, hardwood floors, dishwasher, and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly with parking, elevator, in-unit laundry, extra storage, and courtyard.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
29 Units Available
Rockville Centre
Avalon Rockville Centre
80 N Centre Ave, Rockville Centre, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,755
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,455
1206 sqft
A short stroll from Smith Lake and Rockville Centre Station on Long Island. Green-certified with energy efficiency in mind. Heated pool, courtyard, sundeck and clubhouse, as well as gym and hot tub. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
18 Units Available
East Garden City
Avalon Westbury
1299 Corporate Dr, East Garden City, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,811
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,230
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,792
1382 sqft
Residents can easily walk to The Mall at the Source for retail and dining options. Community amenities include a coffee bar, pool, and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
12 Units Available
East Garden City
Avalon Garden City
998 Stewart Ave, East Garden City, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,115
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,690
1384 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Units feature walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, and more. Luxurious community offers pool, bike storage, guest parking and gym. Located near the Meadowbrook State Parkway, Hofstra University and the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 10 at 11:38pm
$
7 Units Available
Garden City
The Allure Mineola
140 Old Country Rd, Mineola, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,752
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,669
1141 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments within walking distance of restaurants and Minneola Station. Granite counters, stainless kitchens and in-unit laundry. Loads of amenities including 24-hour gym, yoga, bocce court and pool table. Pet friendly.
1 of 3
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Bay Park
114 Malecon St
114 Malecon Street, Bay Park, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,500
600 sqft
Beautiful Cottage Was Just Raised With 1 Bedroom - Property Id: 94836 Beautiful Cottage Was Just Raised With 1 Bedroom, Big Living Room, Kit, Ready For Washer And Dryer Lots Of Storage Space On The Lower Level And Upper Level.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Mineola
205 Mineola Blvd
205 Mineola Boulevard, Mineola, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,500
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Mineola 1 Bed 1.5 Baths all updated with hardwood floors and wall to wall carpeting in master.Featuring Updated baths & SS appliances with new granite with balcony and parking.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
East Rockaway
51 Plainfield Ave
51 Plainfield Avenue, East Rockaway, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Newly renovated 2 bedroom 1 bath 1st. floor apartment. Hardwood floors, updated kitchen and bath. Lots of closets. Washer/Dryer in basement. 2 car parking in driveway.
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Williston Park
711 Willis Avenue
711 Willis Avenue, Williston Park, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,300
Top Floor Unit. Washer and Dryer in Unit. Indoor Parking
1 of 7
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Williston Park
717 Willis Avenue
717 Willis Avenue, Williston Park, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,200
Location, Location, Location! Welcome To This Spacious One Bedroom Situated In The Heart Of Williston Park, Updated Kitchen And Bath Washer/Dryer. Includes 1 Space In Parking Garage, Pet Friendly And Minutes Away From Shopping And Lirr.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Levittown
31 Pinetree Lane
31 Pinetree Lane, Levittown, NY
5 Bedrooms
$4,200
Whole House Mint Newly Renovated Expanded Large Cape. Offers Eat in Kitchen with Granite & Stainless Steel Appliances.
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
North New Hyde Park
1702 Aladdin Avenue
1702 Aladdin Avenue, North New Hyde Park, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent Cape Rental in New Hyde Park with 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, Living Room, Eat-in-Kitchen. Full Finish Basement with two rooms and side entrance, School Dist # 5 . Walk to LIRR and Other Transportation. Shopping and supermarket is nearby.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Mineola
233 Jackson Avenue
233 Jackson Avenue, Mineola, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,275
Spacious 3 bedroom apartment close to all amenities including shopping, dining, LIRR, Park, Tennis Courts, Library and Schools. Please wear Face Covering and Gloves for showings.
Similar Pages
Hempstead 1 BedroomsHempstead 2 BedroomsHempstead 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHempstead 3 BedroomsHempstead Apartments with Balcony
Hempstead Apartments with GarageHempstead Apartments with GymHempstead Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHempstead Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYYonkers, NYNew Rochelle, NYWhite Plains, NYGlen Cove, NYGreenwich, CTMineola, NYValley Stream, NYLong Beach, NY
Huntington Station, NYPort Chester, NYRockville Centre, NYEast Massapequa, NYMelville, NYMamaroneck, NYWest Hempstead, NYEast Garden City, NYGreat Neck, NYTuckahoe, NYBronxville, NYCedarhurst, NY