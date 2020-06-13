/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:56 AM
327 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Hempstead, NY
Hempstead
1 Unit Available
28 Morton Avenue
28 Morton Avenue, Hempstead, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Renovated 3 Bedroom apartment located in Hempstead Village, This second floor apartment has fresh paint, new floors plus more. This apartment also comes with 1 parking space, and full attic.
Hempstead
1 Unit Available
11 Harriet Avenue
11 Harriet Ave, Hempstead, NY
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 11 Harriet Avenue in Hempstead. View photos, descriptions and more!
Hempstead
1 Unit Available
75 Meadowbrook Road
75 Meadowbrook Road, Hempstead, NY
Whole house for rent, 6 bedrooms 2 Bath kitchen living room. walk to Hoftra University, bus . store, All utiities is not include. avaible on 08/1/2020
Hempstead
1 Unit Available
7 Taft Ave
7 Taft Avenue, Hempstead, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Beautiful first floor, 3 bedrooms, one bathroom, nice size kitchen, newly painted bedrooms and living room bright apartment, use of the yard. Close to all
Hempstead
1 Unit Available
65 Allen St
65 Allen Street, Hempstead, NY
WHOLE HOUSE 4 B/R 1 BATH OKAY FOR DAYCARE - Property Id: 186487 Beautifully Renovated Cape On Tree Line Street. Cozy Living Room, Beautiful Formal Dining Room, Great Eat In Kitchen, Full Basement For Storage And Utilities.
Hempstead
1 Unit Available
158 Rhodes Avenue
158 Rhodes Avenue, Hempstead, NY
Cozy 6 bedroom house with 2 full bath and full basement with beautiful back yard and huge driveway with 2 car garage Listing brokered by Realty Connect USA LLC, contact Kamal Khurana at (888)236-6319 or khuranakamal@gmail.com
Hempstead
1 Unit Available
204 Fairview Boulevard
204 Fairview Boulevard, Hempstead, NY
Spacious 5 bedrooms with extra office and spare room with Sunroom on 1st floor and Deck on 2nd floor.
Results within 1 mile of Hempstead
Garden City
1 Unit Available
2 E Franklin Court E
2 Franklin Ct E, Garden City, NY
Amazing Ranch in Garden City Village with gourmet kitchen. Fantastic outdoor space.
Garden City
1 Unit Available
25 Hilton Avenue
25 Hilton Avenue, Garden City, NY
Magnificently Restored To It's Original Taste of Elegant s-2019, Calcutta Marble Entry With Sweeping Staircase. Formal Living Rm/Fpl. & Dining. Custom Kitchen Center Isle High End Appl's. Butler's Pantry W/Sub-Zero Refrig /Freezer & Your-Wine Refrig.
East Garden City
1 Unit Available
287 Warren St
287 Warren Street, East Garden City, NY
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 287 Warren St in East Garden City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Uniondale
1 Unit Available
152 Walton Ave
152 Walton Avenue, Uniondale, NY
For Rent by Owner - Uniondale Walk Hofstra - Property Id: 282221 For rent by owner walk Hofstra University and Nassau Coliseum. 4 large bedrooms, 2 baths, finished basement with 2 addition rooms and 1-1/2 car detached garage.
Results within 5 miles of Hempstead
East Garden City
17 Units Available
Avalon Westbury
1299 Corporate Dr, East Garden City, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,732
1382 sqft
Residents can easily walk to The Mall at the Source for retail and dining options. Community amenities include a coffee bar, pool, and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
East Garden City
13 Units Available
Avalon Garden City
998 Stewart Ave, East Garden City, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,580
2002 sqft
Units feature walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, and more. Luxurious community offers pool, bike storage, guest parking and gym. Located near the Meadowbrook State Parkway, Hofstra University and the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
Elmont
1 Unit Available
19 Interstate Street
19 I Street, Elmont, NY
A gorgeous colonial, all newly renovated with a beautiful decor. New kitchen with new appliances, new bathrooms, new windows, molding, doors hardware and new flooring.
Albertson
1 Unit Available
15 Chaffee Avenue
15 Chaffee Avenue, Albertson, NY
Herricks Schools, Full House Rental, Colonial, Wood Floors, EIK, Formal LR/DR, Nice Size Family Room. Walk to LIRR, Schools, Stores, Close to ALL!
Valley Stream
1 Unit Available
42 E Hawthorne Avenue
42 East Hawthorne Avenue, Valley Stream, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1000 sqft
Price Reduced!!! Diamond Condition for this 3 BR 2 Full Baths Apt, Spacious Living Room, Modern Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Two Door Fridge, Dishwasher, Granite Counter Tops.
Elmont
1 Unit Available
129 Meacham Avenue
129 Meacham Avenue, Elmont, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Walk Up apartment, Eat in Kitchen, Living Room, Bedroom, Bedroom, Bedroom, One Full bath,
Oceanside
1 Unit Available
140 Atlantic Avenue
140 Atlantic Avenue, Oceanside, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Beautiful large spacious townhouse, Eat in Kitchen, Living Room w/ FP, Dining Room, 1/2 Bath, WI Laundry Rm, deck w/ Gas BBQ, Master Bedroom w/ Full large Bath, Stall Shower and separate Tub, WI Closet, Bedroom, Bedroom Full Bath, Full finished
North New Hyde Park
1 Unit Available
61 Durham Road
61 Durham Road, North New Hyde Park, NY
Detached house with 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, garage and backyard. New Hyde Park middle schools and high schools. N-22 and N-25 buses. Short drive to shopping plaza, supermarkets, parks, medical centers and more.
Westbury
1 Unit Available
18 Broadmoor Lane
18 Broadmoor Lane, Westbury, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Location, Location, Location! Close to LIRR Westbury or Carle Place, Close to Costco, Target, Trader Joe's, and many major retailers. 3 Huge Bedrooms, Eik, Full Bath, Carle Place School, 25 Minute To City.
Roslyn Heights
1 Unit Available
26 Sycamore Lane
26 Sycamore Lane, Roslyn Heights, NY
Full house rental...Easy living at its finest! Lovely renovated expanded ranch in prime Roslyn Country Club S Section.
Searingtown
1 Unit Available
107 Deepdale Pkwy
107 Deepdale Parkway, Searingtown, NY
Herricks School District! Spacious 4 bedrooms 3 baths. Newly constructed 2nd floor and extended family room with high ceilings. Three blocks from Herricks elementary school. Close to LIRR train station. Easy commute to New York City-Penn station.
East Meadow
1 Unit Available
1867 Aaron Ave
1867 Aaron Avenue, East Meadow, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1339 sqft
Desirable, well-kept home,Cape Style 3 beds,1.5 bath, full basement great school district, move-in ready! Virtual showings available.
Mineola
1 Unit Available
90 Main St
90 Main Street, Mineola, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1500 sqft
This is commercial space, rear space, it is for medical office, retail store, fast food, full basement, face to mineola station parking, near Hospital , courts, post office, shopping, restaurants and more.
