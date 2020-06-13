163 Apartments for rent in Hempstead, NY with balcony

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 03:38am
Garden City
8 Units Available
Metro 303 Apartments
303 Main St, Hempstead, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,755
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,915
1244 sqft
New build with resort-style features. Walking distance to three Long Island Railroad (LIRR) Stations, including Garden City. Close to Roosevelt Field Mall and Adelphi University. Pet-friendly.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Hempstead
1 Unit Available
204 Fairview Boulevard
204 Fairview Boulevard, Hempstead, NY
5 Bedrooms
$5,250
2000 sqft
6 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 5 bedrooms with extra office and spare room with Sunroom on 1st floor and Deck on 2nd floor.
Results within 1 mile of Hempstead
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 03:38am
West Hempstead
8 Units Available
West 130
130 Hempstead Ave, West Hempstead, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,615
922 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,760
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
High ceilings, large walk-in closets and plush carpeting. Chef-inspired kitchens with granite counters, custom flat-panel cabinetry and subway tile backsplash. Stainless steel appliance packages available. Pet friendly.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Garden City South
1 Unit Available
484 Croyden Road
484 Croydon Road, Garden City South, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
This great rental house is situated in the desirable neighborhood of Garden City South & it is nestled away on a dead end road.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Garden City
1 Unit Available
100 Hilton Avenue
100 Hilton Avenue, Garden City, NY
2 Bedrooms
$5,600
Move-in ready. Completely renovated unit features open kitchen w/high end stainless appliances & new, efficient vent for cooktop, marble baths, hardwood floors, custom moldings & recessed lighting.
Results within 5 miles of Hempstead
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Valley Stream
2 Units Available
The Hawthorne
125 S Cottage St, Valley Stream, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,597
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
On Cottage and Jamaica in Southwest Nassau. Short walk to LIRR. Granite counters, steel appliances, hardwood floors, dishwasher, and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly with parking, elevator, in-unit laundry, extra storage, and courtyard.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 03:38am
$
Garden City
12 Units Available
The Allure Mineola
140 Old Country Rd, Mineola, NY
Studio
$2,378
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,599
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,745
1136 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments within walking distance of restaurants and Minneola Station. Granite counters, stainless kitchens and in-unit laundry. Loads of amenities including 24-hour gym, yoga, bocce court and pool table. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
$
Rockville Centre
27 Units Available
Avalon Rockville Centre
80 N Centre Ave, Rockville Centre, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,805
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,490
1202 sqft
A short stroll from Smith Lake and Rockville Centre Station on Long Island. Green-certified with energy efficiency in mind. Heated pool, courtyard, sundeck and clubhouse, as well as gym and hot tub. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
East Garden City
17 Units Available
Avalon Westbury
1299 Corporate Dr, East Garden City, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,709
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,297
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,732
1382 sqft
Residents can easily walk to The Mall at the Source for retail and dining options. Community amenities include a coffee bar, pool, and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
East Garden City
13 Units Available
Avalon Garden City
998 Stewart Ave, East Garden City, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,655
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,526
1384 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,580
2002 sqft
Units feature walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, and more. Luxurious community offers pool, bike storage, guest parking and gym. Located near the Meadowbrook State Parkway, Hofstra University and the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Mineola
4 Units Available
Modera Metro Mineola
119 Searing Avenue, Mineola, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,295
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,780
1191 sqft
We are available virtually! Call or Email to speak with one of our team members! When searching for the perfect apartment home, there are certain things you just can’t put a price on—like having top-notch amenities at your beck and call, a train

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Mineola
1 Unit Available
205 Mineola Blvd
205 Mineola Boulevard, Mineola, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,500
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Mineola 1 Bed 1.5 Baths all updated with hardwood floors and wall to wall carpeting in master.Featuring Updated baths & SS appliances with new granite with balcony and parking.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Oceanside
1 Unit Available
140 Atlantic Avenue
140 Atlantic Avenue, Oceanside, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Beautiful large spacious townhouse, Eat in Kitchen, Living Room w/ FP, Dining Room, 1/2 Bath, WI Laundry Rm, deck w/ Gas BBQ, Master Bedroom w/ Full large Bath, Stall Shower and separate Tub, WI Closet, Bedroom, Bedroom Full Bath, Full finished

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Bellerose Floral Park
1 Unit Available
253-26 85th Road
253-26 85th Road, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Lovely renovated apartment on 2nd Floor. Located on tree-lined, quiet street in SD #26. Features EIK with Quartz Countertops & Brand New Appliances. Large Living Room, 2 Spacious Bedrooms, Full Bath with tub & shower stall.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Salisbury
1 Unit Available
1983 Salisbury Park Drive
1983 Salisbury Park Drive, Salisbury, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,590
Gorgeous Fully Renovated Expanded Ranch Is Located In The Desirable Salisbury Park Across From The Scenic Golf Course And Has East Meadow Schools! Brand New Kitchen With High-End Appliances Incl A Viking Stove-Top, Sub-Zero Refrigerator, Bosch

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
New Hyde Park
1 Unit Available
1616 Lowell Avenue
1616 Lowell Avenue, New Hyde Park, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
1233 sqft
Whole House Rental Located in the Village of New Hyde Park. This Cape Home Has 4 Bedrooms, 2 Full Bathrooms, Living Room, Dining Room and Eat-In Kitchen.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Levittown
1 Unit Available
154 Kingfisher Rd
154 Kingfisher Road, Levittown, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
Newly renovated 3 bedrooms, 2 bath home. First floor features living room w/fireplace, in wall a/c unit, EIK w/granite counter top, dishwasher & microwave, bathroom, 2 bedrooms w/large closets, separate office w/rear entrance.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
North New Hyde Park
1 Unit Available
2000 Royal Court
2000 Royal Ct, North New Hyde Park, NY
2 Bedrooms
$9,500
1940 sqft
North Hills. Fabulous Penthouse residence previously a model unit. 2 bedroom 2.5 bath corner residence, South East exposure. Features windows all around. Private balcony off the living and dinning room.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
North New Hyde Park
1 Unit Available
6000 Royal Court
6000 Royal Ct, North New Hyde Park, NY
2 Bedrooms
$10,000
2078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury living at its best in this corner 2 bed, 2.5 bathroom residence with a den.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Levittown
1 Unit Available
222 Stephen Street
222 Stephen Street, Levittown, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,550
1733 sqft
Pet-Friendly, Big, Beautiful, Open And Bright Brick Split Backing Nature Preserve In The Westbrook Park Section Of Levittown With East Meadow Schools.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Lynbrook
1 Unit Available
114 Atlantic Avenue
114 Atlantic Avenue, Lynbrook, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
One of a kind, beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath condo, with a large terrace and storage unit. Tons of natural light, perfect for entertaining. Great layout and well kept. Blue Ribbon Lynbrook School district #20.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Mineola
1 Unit Available
226 Garfield Avenue
226 Garfield Avenue, Mineola, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
Beautifully Renovated 3 Bedroom 1 Bath 2nd Floor Mineola Apartment. Completely Renovated, Granite Kit with SS appliances. Pull-down Attic for Storage and Washer Dryer. ! Car Driveway Central AC and Heat. Use of the Yard With Patio.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Westbury
1 Unit Available
135 Post Avenue
135 Post Avenue, Westbury, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,900
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Rental Subject to Condo Rules & Regulations , No Pets, 1 Car Parking ONLY. I bedroom Condo apt 6th floor with Terrace, Doorman building, parking,laundry room, rec room, heat,gas, basic cable/internet included.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Valley Stream
1 Unit Available
420 N Corona
420 North Corona Avenue, Valley Stream, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,995
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern 1 Bedroom Apartment, Quiet Location. Deck off Living Room overlooking park. One car Parking only. No pets. Unit #10.
City Guide for Hempstead, NY

Did you know Charles Lindbergh lived in Hempstead, New York when he took his historic flight in 1927 starting from Hempstead's Roosevelt Field, making his way across the Atlantic, landing in Paris? If you're training to become a pilot, maybe Hempstead will be as good to you as it was to LIndbergh.

If you need to get out of the city but dont want to go too far, Hempstead, New York may be just what youre looking for. This town lies right in the middle of Long Island, and is as varied as it gets. Hempstead is a decent place to live, with both dense urban swaths and blocks of suburbia. All told, Hempstead offers a quieter lifestyle within easy commuting distance to NYC. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Hempstead, NY

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Hempstead renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

