163 Apartments for rent in Hempstead, NY with balcony
Did you know Charles Lindbergh lived in Hempstead, New York when he took his historic flight in 1927 starting from Hempstead's Roosevelt Field, making his way across the Atlantic, landing in Paris? If you're training to become a pilot, maybe Hempstead will be as good to you as it was to LIndbergh.
If you need to get out of the city but dont want to go too far, Hempstead, New York may be just what youre looking for. This town lies right in the middle of Long Island, and is as varied as it gets. Hempstead is a decent place to live, with both dense urban swaths and blocks of suburbia. All told, Hempstead offers a quieter lifestyle within easy commuting distance to NYC. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Hempstead renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.