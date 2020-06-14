144 Apartments for rent in Hempstead, NY with hardwood floors
1 of 13
1 of 11
1 of 24
1 of 16
1 of 40
1 of 40
1 of 34
1 of 25
1 of 8
1 of 24
1 of 12
1 of 6
1 of 16
1 of 16
1 of 20
1 of 15
1 of 9
1 of 5
1 of 1
1 of 17
1 of 6
1 of 20
1 of 7
1 of 12
Did you know Charles Lindbergh lived in Hempstead, New York when he took his historic flight in 1927 starting from Hempstead's Roosevelt Field, making his way across the Atlantic, landing in Paris? If you're training to become a pilot, maybe Hempstead will be as good to you as it was to LIndbergh.
If you need to get out of the city but dont want to go too far, Hempstead, New York may be just what youre looking for. This town lies right in the middle of Long Island, and is as varied as it gets. Hempstead is a decent place to live, with both dense urban swaths and blocks of suburbia. All told, Hempstead offers a quieter lifestyle within easy commuting distance to NYC. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Hempstead renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.