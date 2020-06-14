Apartment List
/
NY
/
hempstead
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:54 PM

144 Apartments for rent in Hempstead, NY with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Hempstead renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, pa... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Garden City
8 Units Available
Metro 303 Apartments
303 Main St, Hempstead, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,755
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,915
1244 sqft
New build with resort-style features. Walking distance to three Long Island Railroad (LIRR) Stations, including Garden City. Close to Roosevelt Field Mall and Adelphi University. Pet-friendly.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Hempstead
1 Unit Available
65 Hilbert St
65 Hilbert Street, Hempstead, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,750
Renovated 2nd Floor Apartment. Large Master Bedroom. Large Eat-In-Kitchen. Large Living Room/Dining Area. Hardwood Floors Throughout. Easy Street Parking On Quiet Tree-Lined Block. Heat and Water Included. Tenant pays Gas Cooking and Electric.
Results within 1 mile of Hempstead
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
West Hempstead
8 Units Available
West 130
130 Hempstead Ave, West Hempstead, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,615
922 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,760
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
High ceilings, large walk-in closets and plush carpeting. Chef-inspired kitchens with granite counters, custom flat-panel cabinetry and subway tile backsplash. Stainless steel appliance packages available. Pet friendly.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Garden City
1 Unit Available
111 Seventh Street
111 7th Street, Garden City, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,990
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Doorman Building In The Heart of Garden City, Stylishly Renovated 1 Br/1Bath Condo Located on First Floor of Elevator Building, Open Floor Plan, Kitchen Features Granite Counter Tops and Stainless Steel Appliances, Ample Closets.
Results within 5 miles of Hempstead
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Rockville Centre
27 Units Available
Avalon Rockville Centre
80 N Centre Ave, Rockville Centre, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,805
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,515
1202 sqft
A short stroll from Smith Lake and Rockville Centre Station on Long Island. Green-certified with energy efficiency in mind. Heated pool, courtyard, sundeck and clubhouse, as well as gym and hot tub. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
East Garden City
11 Units Available
Avalon Garden City
998 Stewart Ave, East Garden City, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,640
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,535
1384 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Units feature walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, and more. Luxurious community offers pool, bike storage, guest parking and gym. Located near the Meadowbrook State Parkway, Hofstra University and the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Valley Stream
2 Units Available
The Hawthorne
125 S Cottage St, Valley Stream, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,597
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
On Cottage and Jamaica in Southwest Nassau. Short walk to LIRR. Granite counters, steel appliances, hardwood floors, dishwasher, and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly with parking, elevator, in-unit laundry, extra storage, and courtyard.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Malverne
1 Unit Available
180 Rolling St
180 Rolling Street, Malverne, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
2175 sqft
3 br house for rent - Property Id: 250285 Totally Renovated Home w/ All High-End Upgrades! This Home Boasts a Custom Kitchen w/ Quartz Ctrps/ SS Appls (Frig w/ Wifi), 2 Brand New Baths (1 w/ Jacuzzi & 1 w/ Body Jets), Living Rm w/ Fpl, 3 Huge Bdrms

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
East Meadow
1 Unit Available
2377 Lancaster Street
2377 Lancaster Street, East Meadow, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,250
1400 sqft
Updated 4 BR Cape! - Completely renovated 4 bedroom 2 bath cape. Eat in Kitchen features new cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and recessed lighting. Living room features wood floors and lots of natural light.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Elmont
1 Unit Available
19 Interstate Street
19 I Street, Elmont, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,350
1900 sqft
A gorgeous colonial, all newly renovated with a beautiful decor. New kitchen with new appliances, new bathrooms, new windows, molding, doors hardware and new flooring.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Mineola
1 Unit Available
205 Mineola Blvd
205 Mineola Boulevard, Mineola, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,500
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Mineola 1 Bed 1.5 Baths all updated with hardwood floors and wall to wall carpeting in master.Featuring Updated baths & SS appliances with new granite with balcony and parking.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
New Hyde Park
1 Unit Available
410 Jericho Turnpike
410 Jericho Turnpike, New Hyde Park, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Recently renovated two bedroom, one bathroom apartment located in the heart of New Hyde Park. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Large living room leads to kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Albertson
1 Unit Available
15 Chaffee Avenue
15 Chaffee Avenue, Albertson, NY
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
2538 sqft
Herricks Schools, Full House Rental, Colonial, Wood Floors, EIK, Formal LR/DR, Nice Size Family Room. Walk to LIRR, Schools, Stores, Close to ALL!

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Albertson
1 Unit Available
109 Dorset Avenue
109 Dorset Avenue, Albertson, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Great Corner home, bright and airy, just painted, wood floors newly finished, lots of storage, great location with a walk to Railroad.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
New Hyde Park
1 Unit Available
1616 Lowell Avenue
1616 Lowell Avenue, New Hyde Park, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
1233 sqft
Whole House Rental Located in the Village of New Hyde Park. This Cape Home Has 4 Bedrooms, 2 Full Bathrooms, Living Room, Dining Room and Eat-In Kitchen.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Westbury
1 Unit Available
20 Carle Rd
20 Carle Road, Westbury, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1100 sqft
Large first floor 3 bedroom apartment in legal two family house. It features beautiful hardwood floors, spacious eat in kitchen, access to washer & dryer, prime location and parking.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Merrick
1 Unit Available
65 Merrick Avenue
65 Merrick Avenue North, Merrick, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,800
Location! Location! Location! 2nd Floor Apartment In Mixed-Use Building. This Mint 1-Bedroom Apartment Features Eat-In-Kitchen, Lr/Dr, Full Bath And Hardwood Floors. Stove Is Electric. Near To Shopping, Lirr And Entertainment. 1 Parking Spot.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Rockville Centre
1 Unit Available
467 Hempstead Avenue
467 Hempstead Avenue, Rockville Centre, NY
4 Bedrooms
$6,499
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Lovely Colonial in Old Canterbury of Rockville Center.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Valley Stream
1 Unit Available
46 E Mineola Avenue
46 East Mineola Avenue, Valley Stream, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
A Must See!! XXlarge 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bath, Large Living/Dining. Gleaming, Newly re-finished wood Floors, 2nd Floor. Located In An Area Close To All. School District #24.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
North New Hyde Park
1 Unit Available
6000 Royal Court
6000 Royal Ct, North New Hyde Park, NY
2 Bedrooms
$10,000
2078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury living at its best in this corner 2 bed, 2.5 bathroom residence with a den.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Mineola
1 Unit Available
190 First St
190 1st Street, Mineola, NY
Studio
$2,075
325 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Located in the heart of Downtown Mineola. Spacious Studio with new hardwood floors. Near Hospital, RR, Buses, Restaurants, Shopping and Courthouses. Laundry room on each floor of building.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
North New Hyde Park
1 Unit Available
2000 Royal Court
2000 Royal Ct, North New Hyde Park, NY
2 Bedrooms
$9,500
1940 sqft
North Hills. Fabulous Penthouse residence previously a model unit. 2 bedroom 2.5 bath corner residence, South East exposure. Features windows all around. Private balcony off the living and dinning room.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Mineola
1 Unit Available
147 Main Street
147 Main Street, Mineola, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,600
Brick Bldg. That is Energy Efficient & Handicapped Accessible. 22 Luxury Units. Built with Kitchen Aid SS Appliances and Granite. Hardwood floors throughout. Covered Parking on Ground Floor for All Apts.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Lynbrook
1 Unit Available
27 Park Place
27 Park Place, Lynbrook, NY
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
Renovated 4 bedroom apartment in Lynbrook School District 20. Kitchen, new bathroom, Living Room Dining room combination. Wood floors throughout. Large walk up attic for storage. New windows.
City Guide for Hempstead, NY

Did you know Charles Lindbergh lived in Hempstead, New York when he took his historic flight in 1927 starting from Hempstead's Roosevelt Field, making his way across the Atlantic, landing in Paris? If you're training to become a pilot, maybe Hempstead will be as good to you as it was to LIndbergh.

If you need to get out of the city but dont want to go too far, Hempstead, New York may be just what youre looking for. This town lies right in the middle of Long Island, and is as varied as it gets. Hempstead is a decent place to live, with both dense urban swaths and blocks of suburbia. All told, Hempstead offers a quieter lifestyle within easy commuting distance to NYC. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Hempstead, NY

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Hempstead renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Hempstead 1 BedroomsHempstead 2 BedroomsHempstead 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHempstead 3 BedroomsHempstead Apartments with Balcony
Hempstead Apartments with GarageHempstead Apartments with GymHempstead Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHempstead Apartments with Parking
Hempstead Apartments with PoolHempstead Apartments with Washer-DryerHempstead Dog Friendly ApartmentsHempstead Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYYonkers, NYNew Rochelle, NYWhite Plains, NYGlen Cove, NYGreenwich, CTMineola, NYValley Stream, NYLong Beach, NY
Huntington Station, NYPort Chester, NYRockville Centre, NYEast Massapequa, NYMelville, NYMamaroneck, NYWest Hempstead, NYEast Garden City, NYGreat Neck, NYTuckahoe, NYBronxville, NYCedarhurst, NY
Lawrence, NYNorth New Hyde Park, NYGarden City, NYManorhaven, NYUniondale, NYAlbertson, NYPort Washington, NYBabylon, NYNorth Hills, NYOld Westbury, NYByram, CTFreeport, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Metropolitan College of New YorkColumbia University in the City of New York
Vaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology