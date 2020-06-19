All apartments in Harrison
Find more places like 33 Stratford Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harrison, NY
/
33 Stratford Road
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:20 AM

33 Stratford Road

33 Stratford Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Harrison
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

33 Stratford Road, Harrison, NY 10528

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
tennis court
Gracious updated living in Sterling Ridge in a beautiful, private, country setting. Spacious rooms and property perfect for entertaining. Inviting foyer, wonderful updated eat-in-kitchen, large Living Room with fireplace, lovely Family Room with fireplace, formal dining room, first floor master suite with bath and dressing room and another large bedroom and bath, laundry and two car garage completes the first floor. Upstairs to three bedrooms, 2 baths & playroom; back stairs to two bedrooms and bath. Convenient to train, schools, shopping, country clubs and beaches. Exceptional setting, space, condition and access to private tennis court. A must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33 Stratford Road have any available units?
33 Stratford Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harrison, NY.
What amenities does 33 Stratford Road have?
Some of 33 Stratford Road's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33 Stratford Road currently offering any rent specials?
33 Stratford Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33 Stratford Road pet-friendly?
No, 33 Stratford Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harrison.
Does 33 Stratford Road offer parking?
Yes, 33 Stratford Road does offer parking.
Does 33 Stratford Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 33 Stratford Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 33 Stratford Road have a pool?
No, 33 Stratford Road does not have a pool.
Does 33 Stratford Road have accessible units?
No, 33 Stratford Road does not have accessible units.
Does 33 Stratford Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 33 Stratford Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 33 Stratford Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 33 Stratford Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Wood Works
550 Halstead Avenue
Harrison, NY 10528

Similar Pages

Harrison 2 BedroomsHarrison Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Harrison Furnished ApartmentsHarrison Luxury Places
Harrison Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYStamford, CTYonkers, NYNorwalk, CTNew Rochelle, NYWhite Plains, NYEnglewood, NJ
Fort Lee, NJEdgewater, NJGlen Cove, NYHempstead, NYGreenwich, CTMineola, NYPort Chester, NYBergenfield, NJRoslyn, NY
East Meadow, NYPort Washington North, NYManhasset, NYSyosset, NYSleepy Hollow, NYKings Point, NYJericho, NYHuntington, NYWest Haverstraw, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Norwalk Community CollegeLIU Brooklyn
CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New York