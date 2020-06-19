33 Stratford Road

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated tennis court fireplace

Gracious updated living in Sterling Ridge in a beautiful, private, country setting. Spacious rooms and property perfect for entertaining. Inviting foyer, wonderful updated eat-in-kitchen, large Living Room with fireplace, lovely Family Room with fireplace, formal dining room, first floor master suite with bath and dressing room and another large bedroom and bath, laundry and two car garage completes the first floor. Upstairs to three bedrooms, 2 baths & playroom; back stairs to two bedrooms and bath. Convenient to train, schools, shopping, country clubs and beaches. Exceptional setting, space, condition and access to private tennis court. A must see!