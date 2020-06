Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors microwave stainless steel Property Amenities

Seriously impressive 3 bedroom unit with two full bathrooms. All bedrooms are queen sized and able to fit extra furniture. Stainless steel kitchen with microwave. Bathrooms have deep tubs for long soaks after long days. Modern fixtures and finishes, and hardwood floors throughout. Central Air. Giant living room with space for full dining set and living room set.



3 blocks to the Halsey J train or 10 minute walk to the Halsey L train.



No Broker Fee. 1st, last and security to move in.



Must have excellent credit and annual income of 40x the monthly rent to qualify. Guarantors accepted.