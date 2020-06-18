All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 482 Warren Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
482 Warren Street
Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:06 PM

482 Warren Street

482 Warren Street · (917) 717-6226
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Gowanus
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

482 Warren Street, Brooklyn, NY 11217
Gowanus

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$7,950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bathroom Fully furnished rental available for an immediate occupancy!

Located in beautiful Boerum hill, this beauty is exactly where you want to call home. All 3 bedrooms are incredibly spacious with full sized beds and features plenty of storage space too. The living room area is incredibly sunny and includes beautiful furniture that gives the space an open and modern feel. The eat in kitchen has a 6 seat dining table and room for more.

Every detail of this apartment provides you with comfort and plenty of room to spare! Complete with 2 fully updated bathrooms, a bonus office space, a private backyard, and washer/dryer are certainly perks not to be missed. In addition, all utilities, internet and premium cable are included

15 minutes to downtown Manhattan and tons of transportation. options as you are minutes away from Atlantic Ave and Bergen St train stations. You do not want to miss this dream home!

Virtual tour : https://youtu.be/EXmz-DmhFTQ

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 482 Warren Street have any available units?
482 Warren Street has a unit available for $7,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 482 Warren Street have?
Some of 482 Warren Street's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 482 Warren Street currently offering any rent specials?
482 Warren Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 482 Warren Street pet-friendly?
No, 482 Warren Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 482 Warren Street offer parking?
No, 482 Warren Street does not offer parking.
Does 482 Warren Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 482 Warren Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 482 Warren Street have a pool?
No, 482 Warren Street does not have a pool.
Does 482 Warren Street have accessible units?
No, 482 Warren Street does not have accessible units.
Does 482 Warren Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 482 Warren Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 482 Warren Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 482 Warren Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 482 Warren Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

10 City Point
10 City Pt
Brooklyn, NY 11201
34 Berry
34 Berry St
Brooklyn, NY 11249
Hoyt & Horn
45 Hoyt St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
247 N7
247 N 7th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
The Brooklyner
111 Lawrence St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Atelier Apartments
239 N 9th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
180 Montague
180 Montague St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Common Classon
1057 Fulton Street
Brooklyn, NY 11238

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity