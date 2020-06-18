482 Warren Street

Amenities

Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bathroom Fully furnished rental available for an immediate occupancy!



Located in beautiful Boerum hill, this beauty is exactly where you want to call home. All 3 bedrooms are incredibly spacious with full sized beds and features plenty of storage space too. The living room area is incredibly sunny and includes beautiful furniture that gives the space an open and modern feel. The eat in kitchen has a 6 seat dining table and room for more.



Every detail of this apartment provides you with comfort and plenty of room to spare! Complete with 2 fully updated bathrooms, a bonus office space, a private backyard, and washer/dryer are certainly perks not to be missed. In addition, all utilities, internet and premium cable are included



15 minutes to downtown Manhattan and tons of transportation. options as you are minutes away from Atlantic Ave and Bergen St train stations. You do not want to miss this dream home!



Virtual tour : https://youtu.be/EXmz-DmhFTQ