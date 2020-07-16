337 18th street 3R

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel some paid utils microwave

Amazing 2 BDR South Park slope | NO FEE - Property Id: 300722



|Full Video Upon Request |

NO FEE - Spacious 2 bedroom apartment perfectly located in the heart of South Slope Brooklyn.



Quick access to the public transportation R,F,G Train your daily commute into and out of NYC could not be more straight forward.



Tons of shopping and restaurants around Lots of natural light in all the rooms. Hardwood floors are throughout, an abundance of closet and cabinet spaces , Italians marble and stainless steel appliances.



beautiful exposed brick through the living room and dining area.The neighborhood is flooded with restaurantsshops and cafes.

