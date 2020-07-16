All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:52 PM

337 18th street 3R

337 18th Street · No Longer Available
Location

337 18th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Greenwood Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Amazing 2 BDR South Park slope | NO FEE - Property Id: 300722

|Full Video Upon Request |
NO FEE - Spacious 2 bedroom apartment perfectly located in the heart of South Slope Brooklyn.

Quick access to the public transportation R,F,G Train your daily commute into and out of NYC could not be more straight forward.

Tons of shopping and restaurants around Lots of natural light in all the rooms. Hardwood floors are throughout, an abundance of closet and cabinet spaces , Italians marble and stainless steel appliances.

beautiful exposed brick through the living room and dining area.The neighborhood is flooded with restaurantsshops and cafes.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/300722
Property Id 300722

(RLNE5857191)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 337 18th street 3R have any available units?
337 18th street 3R doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 337 18th street 3R have?
Some of 337 18th street 3R's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 337 18th street 3R currently offering any rent specials?
337 18th street 3R is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 337 18th street 3R pet-friendly?
Yes, 337 18th street 3R is pet friendly.
Does 337 18th street 3R offer parking?
No, 337 18th street 3R does not offer parking.
Does 337 18th street 3R have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 337 18th street 3R offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 337 18th street 3R have a pool?
No, 337 18th street 3R does not have a pool.
Does 337 18th street 3R have accessible units?
No, 337 18th street 3R does not have accessible units.
Does 337 18th street 3R have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 337 18th street 3R has units with dishwashers.
Does 337 18th street 3R have units with air conditioning?
No, 337 18th street 3R does not have units with air conditioning.
