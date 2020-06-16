All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 5 2020 at 10:00 AM

189 Schermerhorn Street · (212) 875-2986
Location

189 Schermerhorn Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201
Downtown Brooklyn

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit PHA · Avail. now

$5,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
doorman
gym
parking
pool table
garage
internet access
lobby
No Fee! Come live in Brooklyn's finest full service building high above the downtown area. This spectacular penthouse features 270 degrees of views and it is made for entertaining. Your guests will enjoy cocktails on your sprawling terrace as they marvel at the soaring views of Downtown Brooklyn, Manhattan, the East River and the Verrazzano Bridge and bask in breathtaking sunsets from a second private terrace off the master suite. This sumptuous two bed two bath home features white oak flooring, oversized windows, open-plan kitchen with stainless steel appliances, white lacquer cabinetry, and CaesarStone countertops. The stylish design of each bathroom includes honed granite flooring, Corian countertops, and polished chrome fixtures. This premium apartment is prewired for Verizon FiOS digital cable and internet. Take advantage of the wide range of amenities, such as the 24-hour attended lobby, spectacular rooftop views, landscaped courtyard and greenhouse, fitness center, laundry lounge, media lounge and billiard rooms with entertainment centers, and Wi-Fi in the common areas. Smoking not permitted. Sorry, no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 189 Schermerhorn Street have any available units?
189 Schermerhorn Street has a unit available for $5,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 189 Schermerhorn Street have?
Some of 189 Schermerhorn Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 189 Schermerhorn Street currently offering any rent specials?
189 Schermerhorn Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 189 Schermerhorn Street pet-friendly?
No, 189 Schermerhorn Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 189 Schermerhorn Street offer parking?
Yes, 189 Schermerhorn Street does offer parking.
Does 189 Schermerhorn Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 189 Schermerhorn Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 189 Schermerhorn Street have a pool?
No, 189 Schermerhorn Street does not have a pool.
Does 189 Schermerhorn Street have accessible units?
No, 189 Schermerhorn Street does not have accessible units.
Does 189 Schermerhorn Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 189 Schermerhorn Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 189 Schermerhorn Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 189 Schermerhorn Street does not have units with air conditioning.
