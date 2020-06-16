189 Schermerhorn Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard doorman gym parking pool table garage internet access lobby

No Fee! Come live in Brooklyn's finest full service building high above the downtown area. This spectacular penthouse features 270 degrees of views and it is made for entertaining. Your guests will enjoy cocktails on your sprawling terrace as they marvel at the soaring views of Downtown Brooklyn, Manhattan, the East River and the Verrazzano Bridge and bask in breathtaking sunsets from a second private terrace off the master suite. This sumptuous two bed two bath home features white oak flooring, oversized windows, open-plan kitchen with stainless steel appliances, white lacquer cabinetry, and CaesarStone countertops. The stylish design of each bathroom includes honed granite flooring, Corian countertops, and polished chrome fixtures. This premium apartment is prewired for Verizon FiOS digital cable and internet. Take advantage of the wide range of amenities, such as the 24-hour attended lobby, spectacular rooftop views, landscaped courtyard and greenhouse, fitness center, laundry lounge, media lounge and billiard rooms with entertainment centers, and Wi-Fi in the common areas. Smoking not permitted. Sorry, no pets.