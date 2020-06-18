All apartments in Bronx
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:56 AM

979 Summit Avenue

979 Summit Ave · (845) 304-5745
Location

979 Summit Ave, Bronx, NY 10452
Highbridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 6D · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 404 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
new construction
garage
stainless steel
gym
elevator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
bike storage
garage
new construction
"Life is better when you reach THE SUMMIT". West facing 1 bedroom 1 bath in NEW construction elevator building steps to Yankee Stadium with amenities including a roof top lounge, fitness, laundry & bike room. STUNNING BALCONY VIEW! Security system and private parking for an extra fee (spots are limited). Quick access to Manhattan via the #4, B & D subway lines at 161 street and River Ave. and the Hudson Metro-North Line @ E 153rd St. Hardwood kitchen cabinetry, Corian countertops with energy efficient stainless steel refrigerator and stove. Base rent includes heat, hot water and COOKING GAS. Great OVERSIZED WINDOWS, CLOSETS and BATHROOM. Private parking available. Only a few spots left. Preferred rental requirements include a 700+ credit score and income greater than 35x/40x the monthly rent. 1st month s rent, one month security due and brokers fee due at lease signing. $500 move in deposit and renters insurance also required. IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY AVAILABLE. Final 6 units left !

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 979 Summit Avenue have any available units?
979 Summit Avenue has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 979 Summit Avenue have?
Some of 979 Summit Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 979 Summit Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
979 Summit Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 979 Summit Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 979 Summit Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bronx.
Does 979 Summit Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 979 Summit Avenue does offer parking.
Does 979 Summit Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 979 Summit Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 979 Summit Avenue have a pool?
No, 979 Summit Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 979 Summit Avenue have accessible units?
No, 979 Summit Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 979 Summit Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 979 Summit Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 979 Summit Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 979 Summit Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
