979 Summit Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym parking bike storage garage new construction

"Life is better when you reach THE SUMMIT". West facing 1 bedroom 1 bath in NEW construction elevator building steps to Yankee Stadium with amenities including a roof top lounge, fitness, laundry & bike room. STUNNING BALCONY VIEW! Security system and private parking for an extra fee (spots are limited). Quick access to Manhattan via the #4, B & D subway lines at 161 street and River Ave. and the Hudson Metro-North Line @ E 153rd St. Hardwood kitchen cabinetry, Corian countertops with energy efficient stainless steel refrigerator and stove. Base rent includes heat, hot water and COOKING GAS. Great OVERSIZED WINDOWS, CLOSETS and BATHROOM. Private parking available. Only a few spots left. Preferred rental requirements include a 700+ credit score and income greater than 35x/40x the monthly rent. 1st month s rent, one month security due and brokers fee due at lease signing. $500 move in deposit and renters insurance also required. IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY AVAILABLE. Final 6 units left !