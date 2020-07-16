All apartments in Bronx
736 Van Nest Avenue
Last updated July 4 2020 at 4:38 AM

736 Van Nest Avenue

736 Van Nest Avenue · (646) 671-1299
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

736 Van Nest Avenue, Bronx, NY 10462
Van Nest

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$4,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 3366 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
Morris Park Spacious Rental. 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath with bonus space! Upper level has a master bedroom with very own en suite, 2 additional bedrooms and full bathroom. Lower level is a finished basement with an open floor plan great for entertaining, equipped with summer kitchen bonus storage room, three-quarter bath plus washer/dryer. You will also have access to the side yard also great for entertaining. Parking space offered at an additional cost. Tenant will be responsible for their own heating and electrical cost. 1 month rent, 1 month security, 1 month broker commission. Call Today to schedule your tour!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 736 Van Nest Avenue have any available units?
736 Van Nest Avenue has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 736 Van Nest Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
736 Van Nest Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 736 Van Nest Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 736 Van Nest Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bronx.
Does 736 Van Nest Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 736 Van Nest Avenue offers parking.
Does 736 Van Nest Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 736 Van Nest Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 736 Van Nest Avenue have a pool?
No, 736 Van Nest Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 736 Van Nest Avenue have accessible units?
No, 736 Van Nest Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 736 Van Nest Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 736 Van Nest Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 736 Van Nest Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 736 Van Nest Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
