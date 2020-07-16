736 Van Nest Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry parking

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities parking

Morris Park Spacious Rental. 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath with bonus space! Upper level has a master bedroom with very own en suite, 2 additional bedrooms and full bathroom. Lower level is a finished basement with an open floor plan great for entertaining, equipped with summer kitchen bonus storage room, three-quarter bath plus washer/dryer. You will also have access to the side yard also great for entertaining. Parking space offered at an additional cost. Tenant will be responsible for their own heating and electrical cost. 1 month rent, 1 month security, 1 month broker commission. Call Today to schedule your tour!