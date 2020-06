Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated

bright and spacious three-bedroom apartment on the third floor of this three-family house located in the Bronx This apartment has a Master bedroom which a walk-in closet and has space for a washer and dryer, the apartment has been freshly painted with a brand-new floor throughout. Norris10174