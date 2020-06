Amenities

Luxury 2 bed room DUPLEX apartment for rent in a newly constructed 5-story, 20-unit elevator building.



This unit features hardwood floors, AC & heating unit, dishwasher, WASHER DRYER in unit and PRIVATE OUTDOOR SPACE.

Apartment has video intercom and is internet & cable ready.

This Apartment is PET FRIENDLY and has a BACKYARD

This duplex offers over 1310 sq. feet over 2 floors

Indoor Parking & roof cabanas and storage available for an additional fee.