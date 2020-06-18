All apartments in Bronx
5254 POST RD.
5254 POST RD.

5254 Post Road · (347) 768-6518
Location

5254 Post Road, Bronx, NY 10471
Riverdale

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
RARE FIND! 3 Bedroom Duplex Apartment with 3 full Bathrooms and 2 Walk in Closets!!! Washer/Dryer Hookup Available in Unit!!!! House is renovated throughout with dark stained hardwood floors, Split Unit Central AC's, and more....Live on a tree lined street with easy parking, while still being in a very convenient location!FIRST FLOOR: Walk in and be greeted by a beautifully renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, modern tile backsplash and cherry wood cabinets! Kitchen is adjacent to a dining area that can fit a table of any size. Dining area is open to a MASSIVE living room with 2 oversized windows that flood the apartment with natural light all day long. First floor also features a walk in storage closet and a renovated guest bathroom!SECOND FLOOR:Master Bedroom Features 2 skylights for more natural light! Also boasts a walk in closet with built in shoe racks and an ensuite full bath! Comfortably fits large bedroom sets! Hallway leads to the 3rd full bath and 2 Bedrooms. Each bedroom fits a full/Queen Size Bed and have a window and closet! 2nd Bedroom has 2 closets for additional storage!!Centrally located near all neighborhood hotspots including Becofinos, Bronx Burger House, Jake's Steakhouse it is also a short walk to the 1 train (subway line) at 242nd St. there is also a bus stop just steps from the apartment that will connect to the train with a free transferSteps from one of NYC's Largest Green Areas! Van Cortlandt Park offers acres of grassy area and weekend activities half a block away.This Home is also in North Riverdale's school zone, zoned for PS 81 and RKA Academy...Also very close to the Fieldston Ethical Culture School and Horace Mann as well as Manhattan College. Contact us for a Private showing today! *Square footage is approximate* Bouklis184653

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5254 POST RD. have any available units?
5254 POST RD. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bronx, NY.
What amenities does 5254 POST RD. have?
Some of 5254 POST RD.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5254 POST RD. currently offering any rent specials?
5254 POST RD. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5254 POST RD. pet-friendly?
No, 5254 POST RD. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bronx.
Does 5254 POST RD. offer parking?
Yes, 5254 POST RD. does offer parking.
Does 5254 POST RD. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5254 POST RD. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5254 POST RD. have a pool?
No, 5254 POST RD. does not have a pool.
Does 5254 POST RD. have accessible units?
No, 5254 POST RD. does not have accessible units.
Does 5254 POST RD. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5254 POST RD. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5254 POST RD. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5254 POST RD. has units with air conditioning.
