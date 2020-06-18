5254 POST RD.

Amenities

RARE FIND! 3 Bedroom Duplex Apartment with 3 full Bathrooms and 2 Walk in Closets!!! Washer/Dryer Hookup Available in Unit!!!! House is renovated throughout with dark stained hardwood floors, Split Unit Central AC's, and more....Live on a tree lined street with easy parking, while still being in a very convenient location!FIRST FLOOR: Walk in and be greeted by a beautifully renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, modern tile backsplash and cherry wood cabinets! Kitchen is adjacent to a dining area that can fit a table of any size. Dining area is open to a MASSIVE living room with 2 oversized windows that flood the apartment with natural light all day long. First floor also features a walk in storage closet and a renovated guest bathroom!SECOND FLOOR:Master Bedroom Features 2 skylights for more natural light! Also boasts a walk in closet with built in shoe racks and an ensuite full bath! Comfortably fits large bedroom sets! Hallway leads to the 3rd full bath and 2 Bedrooms. Each bedroom fits a full/Queen Size Bed and have a window and closet! 2nd Bedroom has 2 closets for additional storage!!Centrally located near all neighborhood hotspots including Becofinos, Bronx Burger House, Jake's Steakhouse it is also a short walk to the 1 train (subway line) at 242nd St. there is also a bus stop just steps from the apartment that will connect to the train with a free transferSteps from one of NYC's Largest Green Areas! Van Cortlandt Park offers acres of grassy area and weekend activities half a block away.This Home is also in North Riverdale's school zone, zoned for PS 81 and RKA Academy...Also very close to the Fieldston Ethical Culture School and Horace Mann as well as Manhattan College. Contact us for a Private showing today! *Square footage is approximate* Bouklis184653