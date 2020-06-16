All apartments in Bronx
510 Jackson Avenue
Last updated May 8 2020 at 2:51 PM

510 Jackson Avenue

510 Jackson Avenue · (330) 532-8235
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

510 Jackson Avenue, Bronx, NY 10455
North New York

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4-F · Avail. now

$2,154

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
doorman
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
NO FEE!!!!

* This apartment can be rented deposit free. Pay a small monthly fee to Rhino, and never pay a security deposit again! Please ask the leasing agent for more information on Rhino.

* Rhino can serve as a Guarantor, too!

* Apartment Features * (Photos are from a sister unit in building)

* LAUNDRY IN UNIT!
* Private Floorplan (Great for Students)
* NICE Stainless Steel Kitchen w/ DISHWASHER
* Bright Natural Light
* High Ceilings
* CUSTOM Closet Space Galore
* Pristine Bathroom
* Hardwood Floors

* Building Features *

* Stunning Roofdeck
* Virtual Doorman
* Pet-Friendly

Applications should show a combined income of 40x the rent and individual credit scores of 650+. SERIOUS INQUIRIES ONLY!

NOTE Listed Rent is Net Effective after the application of ONE MONTH FREE. Gross Rent is $2350.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 510 Jackson Avenue have any available units?
510 Jackson Avenue has a unit available for $2,154 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 510 Jackson Avenue have?
Some of 510 Jackson Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 510 Jackson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
510 Jackson Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 510 Jackson Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 510 Jackson Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 510 Jackson Avenue offer parking?
No, 510 Jackson Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 510 Jackson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 510 Jackson Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 510 Jackson Avenue have a pool?
No, 510 Jackson Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 510 Jackson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 510 Jackson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 510 Jackson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 510 Jackson Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 510 Jackson Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 510 Jackson Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
