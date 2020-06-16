510 Jackson Avenue

Amenities
=
Let's find your fit!
You will be listened to and guided, step-by-step, as we work together to find
not just your place, but your home.
*I CAN SHOW YOU ANY APARTMENT IN NYC*
=
NO FEE!!!!
* This apartment can be rented deposit free. Pay a small monthly fee to Rhino, and never pay a security deposit again! Please ask the leasing agent for more information on Rhino.
* Rhino can serve as a Guarantor, too!
* Apartment Features * (Photos are from a sister unit in building)
* LAUNDRY IN UNIT!
* Private Floorplan (Great for Students)
* NICE Stainless Steel Kitchen w/ DISHWASHER
* Bright Natural Light
* High Ceilings
* CUSTOM Closet Space Galore
* Pristine Bathroom
* Hardwood Floors
* Building Features *
* Stunning Roofdeck
* Virtual Doorman
* Pet-Friendly
Applications should show a combined income of 40x the rent and individual credit scores of 650+. SERIOUS INQUIRIES ONLY!
NOTE Listed Rent is Net Effective after the application of ONE MONTH FREE. Gross Rent is $2350.
===
I have access to EVERYTHING in the city! Reach out now and I will build you a CUSTOM list of CONTENDERS!