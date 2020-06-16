510 Jackson Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel doorman

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly doorman

=

Let's find your fit!



You will be listened to and guided, step-by-step, as we work together to find

not just your place, but your home.



*I CAN SHOW YOU ANY APARTMENT IN NYC*

=



NO FEE!!!!



* This apartment can be rented deposit free. Pay a small monthly fee to Rhino, and never pay a security deposit again! Please ask the leasing agent for more information on Rhino.



* Rhino can serve as a Guarantor, too!



* Apartment Features * (Photos are from a sister unit in building)



* LAUNDRY IN UNIT!

* Private Floorplan (Great for Students)

* NICE Stainless Steel Kitchen w/ DISHWASHER

* Bright Natural Light

* High Ceilings

* CUSTOM Closet Space Galore

* Pristine Bathroom

* Hardwood Floors



* Building Features *



* Stunning Roofdeck

* Virtual Doorman

* Pet-Friendly



Applications should show a combined income of 40x the rent and individual credit scores of 650+. SERIOUS INQUIRIES ONLY!



NOTE Listed Rent is Net Effective after the application of ONE MONTH FREE. Gross Rent is $2350.



===



I have access to EVERYTHING in the city! Reach out now and I will build you a CUSTOM list of CONTENDERS!