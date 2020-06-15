4490 Fieldston Road

Amenities

Now offered for rent! This well maintained Mediterranean Revival style home is situated on a corner lot elevated above Fieldston Road in a very private setting with sloping grassy front and rear yards with brick retaining and garden walls with a large, wrought iron gated bluestone Patio just off of the large Living Room. The Living Room features a Wood Burning Fireplace and French casement windowed doors on 2 sides. There are 4 large Bedrooms and Three and a half Baths, a formal Dining Room and a huge Windowed Kitchen with a wall of windows. A full basement, carpeted for your convenience and a laundry room with a sink as well. There is a curved Driveway and a one car Garage with a brick carport. A renovated full Attic rounds out this incredible home. Pets welcomed on a case by case basis. A one year lease is offered for this beautiful home situated in the heart of Fieldston, a private landmarked community in Riverdale, just 10 miles north of the City. The home is in very close proximity to Horace Mann, Fieldston Ethical, Riverdale Country, SAR, Manhattan College, Mount St Vincent College and houses of worship. Many convenient transportation options, just 23 minutes to Lincoln Center on Metro North Rail.