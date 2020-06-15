All apartments in Bronx
Last updated June 4 2020 at 9:01 AM

4490 Fieldston Road

4490 Fieldston Road · (718) 878-1719
Location

4490 Fieldston Road, Bronx, NY 10471
Riverdale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit TOWNHOUSE · Avail. now

$7,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Now offered for rent! This well maintained Mediterranean Revival style home is situated on a corner lot elevated above Fieldston Road in a very private setting with sloping grassy front and rear yards with brick retaining and garden walls with a large, wrought iron gated bluestone Patio just off of the large Living Room. The Living Room features a Wood Burning Fireplace and French casement windowed doors on 2 sides. There are 4 large Bedrooms and Three and a half Baths, a formal Dining Room and a huge Windowed Kitchen with a wall of windows. A full basement, carpeted for your convenience and a laundry room with a sink as well. There is a curved Driveway and a one car Garage with a brick carport. A renovated full Attic rounds out this incredible home. Pets welcomed on a case by case basis. A one year lease is offered for this beautiful home situated in the heart of Fieldston, a private landmarked community in Riverdale, just 10 miles north of the City. The home is in very close proximity to Horace Mann, Fieldston Ethical, Riverdale Country, SAR, Manhattan College, Mount St Vincent College and houses of worship. Many convenient transportation options, just 23 minutes to Lincoln Center on Metro North Rail.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4490 Fieldston Road have any available units?
4490 Fieldston Road has a unit available for $7,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4490 Fieldston Road have?
Some of 4490 Fieldston Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4490 Fieldston Road currently offering any rent specials?
4490 Fieldston Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4490 Fieldston Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 4490 Fieldston Road is pet friendly.
Does 4490 Fieldston Road offer parking?
Yes, 4490 Fieldston Road does offer parking.
Does 4490 Fieldston Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4490 Fieldston Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4490 Fieldston Road have a pool?
No, 4490 Fieldston Road does not have a pool.
Does 4490 Fieldston Road have accessible units?
No, 4490 Fieldston Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4490 Fieldston Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4490 Fieldston Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4490 Fieldston Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 4490 Fieldston Road does not have units with air conditioning.
