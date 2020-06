Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Updated 3 bedroom with open concept living/kitchen! Hardwood floors throughout with 2 updated bathrooms. Min 650 cbr score required along with last 2 years of W2's & tax returns. Tenant is responsible for all utilities except water. Security deposit, first month & Landlord requires tenant to pay a Rental fee equal to $2600 made payable to the LO is due at lease signing that will be split 50/50 amongst agents if applicable.