3800 Blackstone Avenue

Dedicated parking spot and storage bin are included in the rent in this cheerful and sunny 3-bedroom, 2-bath home in a quiet, boutique condo building with just 12 units. Added benefits include in-unit washer/dryer, private balcony and new HVAC units.



Windows face south, east and west offering pleasant views and amazing sunlight. Open, windowed kitchen includes GE appliances. LG stackable washer/dryer.



Got stuff? Generous closets throughout the apartment, including a walk-in closet in the master bedroom. In addition, there is a storage bin that comes with the apartment.



Luxuriate in a master suite with walk-in closet, ensuite bath and peaceful garden-facing balcony.



Local buses to the #1 train just a block away, or Manhattan express buses to the East Side, West Side and Wall Street. Shuttle to the Metro North Spuyten Duyvil Metro North Station for a 25-minute ride to Grand Central. And, your very own parking spot!



No pets, please.



VIDEO TOUR IS AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST IN PLACE OF IN PERSON SHOWINGS.