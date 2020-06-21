All apartments in Bronx
3800 Blackstone Avenue
Last updated June 5 2020 at 3:07 PM

3800 Blackstone Avenue

3800 Blackstone Avenue · (917) 992-9433
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3800 Blackstone Avenue, Bronx, NY 10463
Riverdale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5-S · Avail. now

$3,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Dedicated parking spot and storage bin are included in the rent in this cheerful and sunny 3-bedroom, 2-bath home in a quiet, boutique condo building with just 12 units. Added benefits include in-unit washer/dryer, private balcony and new HVAC units.

Windows face south, east and west offering pleasant views and amazing sunlight. Open, windowed kitchen includes GE appliances. LG stackable washer/dryer.

Got stuff? Generous closets throughout the apartment, including a walk-in closet in the master bedroom. In addition, there is a storage bin that comes with the apartment.

Luxuriate in a master suite with walk-in closet, ensuite bath and peaceful garden-facing balcony.

Local buses to the #1 train just a block away, or Manhattan express buses to the East Side, West Side and Wall Street. Shuttle to the Metro North Spuyten Duyvil Metro North Station for a 25-minute ride to Grand Central. And, your very own parking spot!

No pets, please.

VIDEO TOUR IS AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST IN PLACE OF IN PERSON SHOWINGS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3800 Blackstone Avenue have any available units?
3800 Blackstone Avenue has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3800 Blackstone Avenue have?
Some of 3800 Blackstone Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3800 Blackstone Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3800 Blackstone Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3800 Blackstone Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3800 Blackstone Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bronx.
Does 3800 Blackstone Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3800 Blackstone Avenue does offer parking.
Does 3800 Blackstone Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3800 Blackstone Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3800 Blackstone Avenue have a pool?
No, 3800 Blackstone Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3800 Blackstone Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3800 Blackstone Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3800 Blackstone Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3800 Blackstone Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3800 Blackstone Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3800 Blackstone Avenue has units with air conditioning.
